Arne Slot has two weeks to save Liverpool job as Carragher reveals huge transfer concern

A Premier League winner thinks the next two weeks will be pivotal to Arne Slot keeping his job as Liverpool head coach, while Jamie Carragher has discussed the club’s summer transfer plans and the availability of Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool have endured a disappointing season, as they sit fifth in the Premier League, narrowly ahead of Chelsea, Brentford and Everton in the race for Champions League qualification. The Reds were knocked out of the League Cup in the fourth round and may struggle to lift any silverware this term.

They face Manchester City at the Etihad in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday lunchtime, and have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight of the Champions League.

Top sources such as David Ornstein and James Pearce insist Liverpool will stick with Slot for next season.

But even more fans will call for the Dutchman’s departure if Liverpool fail to make the Champions League places and end the campaign trophyless.

On BBC Sport, former striker Chris Sutton suggested Slot has two weeks to save his career at Anfield.

‘I still think it would be extremely harsh if they end up parting ways after the guy won them the title in his first year in the job, but this feels like a huge week or two for Slot, and for Liverpool’s whole campaign, with the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against PSG to come in France on Wednesday,’ Sutton wrote.

‘Right now, Liverpool are miles off the team they were last season, and beating City probably feels more achievable than getting past PSG.

‘I’m not convinced they will do it though, and if they end up going out of both competitions in the space of 10 days, then the Liverpool fans are going to be even more disgruntled.’

Ex-Liverpool defender Carragher, meanwhile, has serious concerns about the club spending huge money this summer if Slot fails to turn things around.

‘If you are a sporting director hunting for a world-class appointment, who are the alternative candidates to a coach who has already delivered a Premier League title? So far as Liverpool supporters are concerned, it seems all roads lead to Alonso,’ Carragher wrote for The Telegraph.

‘There is such a romantic attachment to the former midfielder, and that is understandable. If Xabi were not available, would more be prepared to give Slot another season if this one ends in failure? My suspicion is yes.

‘That’s certainly where I stand on the issue, although it cannot be ignored how backing an under siege manager in another summer transfer window can backfire. Carrying the baggage of a poor run into the next campaign can derail it before it has got going.

‘The fact that Alonso is unemployed will be part of the consideration, just as it was after Klopp left Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

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Liverpool could ‘repeat’ Jurgen Klopp move with Xabi Alonso

‘It was an open secret that Liverpool had hoped to meet Klopp when they appointed [Brendan] Rodgers three years earlier, just as they would have liked to have had Alonso as an option before he ruled himself out of the running in 2024.

‘Once Klopp was available, the club naturally revisited the possibility of hiring him, given how much the team was underperforming. History may repeat itself with Alonso.’

It has mainly been German newspaper Bild who have tipped Liverpool to sack Slot and bring in Alonso.

We revealed on March 24 that Alonso is ready to return to the dugout this summer amid interest from numerous clubs in England and beyond, most notably Liverpool.

But the noise coming out of Anfield is that Slot still has credit in the bank and will receive FSG’s backing this summer.

However, this will not please fans who have been left frustrated and bored by the performances under Slot.

More on Arne Slot…

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