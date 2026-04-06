Liverpool hero John Barnes has questioned whether sacking Arne Slot for Xabi Alonso is the right move, while FSG have been tipped to speak with Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.

Calls for Slot to be axed are getting louder following the dreadful 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Fans have been patient for the majority of the campaign, partly down to Slot guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, but frustration is growing.

Prior to the City clash, numerous trusted Liverpool sources insisted Slot is safe, and that he retains the backing of the club’s decision-makers.

But Paul Joyce has noted that Liverpool’s faith in the Dutchman could be ‘challenged’ this summer if his team continues to falter in the final two months of the season.

Alonso is understood to be a top target for Liverpool if Slot gets the boot. The Spaniard has a strong bond with the club following his time there as a player, while he is also a free agent after his sacking by Real Madrid in January.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Barnes admitted he is unsure about a move for Alonso, given the 44-year-old’s disappointing spell at Madrid.

“Well, I understand the clamour because Xabi is a Liverpool favourite,” Barnes said.

“But did he not fail at Real Madrid? Was he actually a successful manager?

“Of course, don’t get me wrong, I think Xabi is great and he did a good job. But he got sacked by Real Madrid for failure, didn’t he? That’s why they got rid of him.

“Of course, we do like the clamour for ex-players. Steven Gerrard’s been mentioned before. So I understand the way fans are. But this is the way fans are. They’re very fickle.”

Barnes continued: “We won the league with Arne Slot and all of a sudden we want to sack him? If he then goes and Alonso comes, suppose Alonso fails in his first six months or first year, are we going to say sack him and bring somebody else in?

“I always support the managers, whoever they are, because they come to the club because of their success, because they’re good managers, and they have to be given time.

“Jurgen Klopp was 20 points off the top when he first came, but we stuck with him. So I think Xabi will be a great manager one day, but I want Arne Slot to stay.”

On Sunday, commentator Jim Proudfoot told talkSPORT that Liverpool chief Richard Hughes could seek a reunion with Iraola.

“There will definitely be a decision to be made,” Proudfoot said. “I reckon, with no inside track, that they will keep faith with him, because he’s got enough in the bank over what happened over the course of last season, that they would stick with him for the rest of this season.

“All that would matter is that they finish in the top five to make sure that they were playing Champions League football again next season.

“I think some of the people that you could imagine being his successor are already available. Some of those aren’t, Andoni Iraola for instance.

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Liverpool tipped to ‘speak to’ Andoni Iraola

“Richard Hughes, Liverpool’s [sporting] director, is a massive admirer. Brought him in at Bournemouth, he’s done nothing at Bournemouth that would mean his stock has dropped in any way.

“He’s out of contract in the summer, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was one that they wanted to speak to, along with the likes of Xabi Alonso and everybody else.”

Earlier this season, Jamie Redknapp called Iraola ‘one of the best, most elite managers in world football.’

Sources have confirmed to us that Liverpool are ready to bring forward their end-of-season review amid fan discontent.

We understand Liverpool would have no issues sacking Slot if they felt it was the right move to take the team forward.

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