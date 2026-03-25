Arne Slot sack ‘inevitable’ as Rooney reveals what he ‘hates’ about Liverpool boss

A former Liverpool star has revealed the main reason Arne Slot will get sacked this summer, while Wayne Rooney has slammed the Dutchman over his recent complaints.

Slot is at serious risk of getting axed by Liverpool after their extremely poor defence of the Premier League title. If Liverpool fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League – finishing outside the top five – then Slot will surely get the boot.

Poor recent results against Galatasaray, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion have seen sections of the Liverpool crowd start to turn.

We revealed on Tuesday that discussions among Liverpool chiefs over whether Slot is the right man to take the team forward have intensified.

Our sources state that Xabi Alonso is ready to return to management this summer and is the frontrunner for Slot’s job, should a change be made.

On talkSPORT, Danny Murphy stated that the fact Slot has lost the fans means it is ‘inevitable’ he will go.

“So the fan base for the first time in a long, long time has turned, and I was saying this the other day, and the final point is that as a Liverpool supporter growing up and a player there, I don’t remember, I can’t think of a time where a manager has lost the fan base and turned it round,” he said.

“I just don’t remember it happening because the Liverpool fans are good at it. They don’t tend to turn, but when they do, I’ve never seen anyone get it back.

“So, it feels a little like it’s inevitable what’s coming now.”

Slot questioned Liverpool’s schedule after they beat Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night before losing to Brighton in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday.

“Can the Premier League make it easier on the schedule? It is so difficult, so many things they have to be aware of,” Slot said.

“Television, we are a popular team, TV want to broadcast us every season, [it] gets complicated with more teams in Europe.

“A 12:30 kick-off after a Wednesday game and playing on Sunday, it is already difficult. When we come back PSG, Fulham, PSG again, that is far from ideal.

“But we also have to accept this because we want this programme.

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Slot comments anger Rooney

“If you want the best outcome, players in the best form, best shape, then 12:30 kick off is not ideal, Sunday would be better. TV have chosen.”

However, Slot’s comments have angered Rooney. “We’ve seen Arne Slot moaning about, well, not moaning, but making people aware about the time they had to recover from their game on the Wednesday and play Saturday,” the former striker told BBC Sport.

When asked if he ‘hates’ such excuses, Rooney added: “I do, I just don’t get it. There’s not that many more games now to what there was when we played. And when you’re playing games, you have that momentum of playing games.

“You know, you monitor your training, you get through the games, you’re fine. There’s no excuse.”

More on Arne Slot sack…

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told to beat Manchester United to the appointment of an elite manager.

A journalist has suggested Michael Edwards could surprisingly leave Anfield before Slot.

There is a ‘mixed’ feeling at Liverpool over club icon Steven Gerrard replacing Slot.

Plus, FSG have been credited with an interest in an ‘unbelievable’ German as Slot is ‘cooked’.