‘Shameful’ Arne Slot tactics a ‘sackable offence’ as Liverpool boss explains bizarre reason for Salah snub

Arne Slot’s tactics during Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to PSG on Wednesday evening have been branded ‘shameful’ and a ‘sackable offence’, while the Reds boss has explained his bizarre reasoning for dropping Mohamed Salah to the bench for the club’s biggest game of the season.

Slot chose Liverpool’s most important contest of the campaign to match up with the reigning champions and play a back three, reported to be the first time the Anfield outfit have used the used the formation in either a Champions League or Premier League game since a 5-1 away win over Brighton in December 2017.

The defeat was also the third time Liverpool have lost three consecutive matches in all competitions this term, while Slot’s men failed to register an attempt on target in a Champions League game for the first time since way back in November 2020.

And, speaking on the Sports Bar, talkSPORT pundits Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara went to town on Slot and his tactics for the game.

Cundy said: “That was shameful, shameful football. Waiting to get beaten, that was absolutely pathetic.

“If I were a Liverpool fan watching that, right – they are European royalty. That was an absolute disgrace. I cannot believe what I’ve seen… if was a Liverpool fan, I’d be embarrassed of that.

“They are a brilliant side, but at least we put in some sort of fight in that first game. That was shameful…

“And somehow, Liverpool have got out. They’re still alive. They should be dead and buried, and they’re not.”

“If I were Luis Enrique, I’d be furious. Slot’s lucky. If I’m Slot, I’m going home thinking, ‘wow, how have we got out of that one?'”

After saying Slot playing five at the back was a ‘sackable offence’, O’Hara then continued: “It’s embarrassing.

“You turn up and play five at the back, trying to nick a draw against PSG. You go 1-0 down. “You go, ‘You know what, half-time, let’s go back. Let’s go after these. Let’s try and have a go…’ he’s just waiting to get beat.

“You know what, you’re right in a way, Jason. He kind of gets lucky.”

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Slot explains brutal Salah snub

Meanwhile, Slot believes it was better for Mohamed Salah to ‘save his energy’ after he was left on the bench for the defeat in Paris.

With Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez operating as wing-backs in the back five, Salah was named as a substitute.

When asked about his decision to keep Salah on the bench against PSG, Slot said: “I think in the last part of the game, it was more about surviving for us than there was ever a chance that we could score.

“Yeah, you never know, because last season we scored five minutes before the end, Harvey Elliott, when I took Mo off, but I think this was 20-25 minutes where we were only defending.

“And Mo has so much quality, but for Mo to be 20, 25 minutes defending inside his own box, I think it’s better for him to save his energy for a lot of games that are coming up in the upcoming weeks.”

Salah was spotted doing extra running on the pitch at the Parc des Princes following the loss and was praised by former England defender Stuart Pearce, who was covering the game for talkSPORT.

“I’m also watching down here Mo Salah doing his running as well,” Pearce said.

“He’s at the front of the running and sometimes this gets unnoticed. People say oh his attitude stunk when he come off. He done this, he done that.

“If ever there’s a time where a players attitude is going to stink, it’s Mo Salah with six or seven games to go on his Liverpool career not being brought on when they need a goal.

“He’s got every opportunity for his attitude to stink and he’s out there doing the running with the team the box to box work that they do after games.

“So you’ve got to commend him for that. I know it’s his job. I understand that.”