Arne Slot could secure a major move to Italy after being sacked by Liverpool, a journalist has claimed, while our sources have revealed what caused Fenway Sports Group’s U-turn.

Numerous Liverpool reporters expected FSG to stick with Slot this summer, believing he had enough credit in the bank despite the team’s desperately poor campaign. However, following an end-of-season review, they have axed Slot in order to take Liverpool in a new direction.

We can confirm Andoni Iraola is the strong favourite to replace Slot. Iraola is set to become a free agent after allowing his Bournemouth contract to expire.

Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes appointed Iraola for Bournemouth and is poised to reunite with the tactician.

Hughes believes Iraola can emulate Slot’s predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, by bringing exciting football back to Liverpool while also winning major silverware. Slot helped Liverpool lift the Premier League title during his first season on Merseyside, but they declined sharply from then on.

According to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Slot is the ‘leading candidate’ to take over at Italian giants AC Milan following their recent sacking of Max Allegri.

Milan have also sacked their sporting director and CEO to usher in a new era, and former Barcelona chief Ramon Planes is the ‘frontrunner’ for the sporting director role.

‘Talks are underway’ between Milan and both Slot and Planes.

If Slot accepts Milan’s offer, then it would see him swiftly get a huge move after his Liverpool exit. Milan, having won 19 Serie A titles and seven Champions Leagues/European Cups, are one of the most illustrious clubs in the world.

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Arne Slot could join AC Milan next

But Slot has a big job on his hands. Milan have failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing fifth domestically, while they also missed out on silverware.

We understand Liverpool’s awful end to the season contributed significantly to Slot’s sacking. Sources also state that Slot’s plans to transform his backroom staff did not please FSG decision-makers, another reason he was axed in the aftermath of their end-of-season review.

We can reveal that Julian Nagelsmann and Sebastian Hoeness are both rated highly by Anfield chiefs, having each drawn comparisons with Klopp.

But Iraola is viewed as the standout candidate, which explains Liverpool’s move.

The fact Slot has left might open the door for club legend Mohamed Salah to complete a sensational U-turn over his exit.

The Athletic reported earlier this month that Salah would be keen to stay at Anfield if Liverpool ditched Slot and some of their directors, and the first part of that process is complete.