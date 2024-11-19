Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly willing to sell first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker next summer to make way for new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds snapped up Mamardashvili from Valencia in the summer for £30m, on the understanding that the 24-year-old would remain in Spain this season.

Alisson, 32, is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world but a hamstring injury has limited him to just six Premier League appearances this season, with Caoimhin Kelleher playing in his absence.

According to TBR Football, Liverpool are ‘open to selling both Alisson and Kelleher’ at the end of this season as they view Mamardashvili as their new long-term shot-stopper.

The plan for Mamardashvili, 24, will be ‘hammered out early in the New Year’, and ‘talks will be held with the goalkeeper to assess and discuss his immediate future.’

If he does join up with Liverpool’s first team next season, as expected, then it will likely have an impact on Alisson and Kelleher’, per the report.

Alisson will be incredibly difficult to replace, but Mamardashvili’s form in LaLiga suggests that he could be up to the task.

Liverpool tipped to sell duo – report

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Alisson has serious interest from the Saudi Pro League, but he refused a move to the Gulf State this past summer.

Alisson is happy at Liverpool and his top priority is to maintain his spot in the Brazilian national team, and he feels a switch to Saudi Arabia could jeopardise that.

However, his stance on an exit could change if Slot decides that Mamardashvili will become an instant starter once he joins up with Liverpool next season.

The interest from Saudi is unlikely to go away, but we feel it’s more likely that Alisson will remain in Europe if Liverpool do decide to sell him.

As for Kelleher, there is no doubt that he has been considering his options for some time as he needs consistent minutes to progress his career.

Chelsea have been linked with a summer move for Kelleher, while Juventus and Napoli are also taking a look at the goalkeeper, though he would prefer to remain in England.

Liverpool have slapped a £35m price tag on the Republic of Ireland international and would sanction his departure if their valuation is met.

Liverpool round-up: Marcus Thuram linked / January signing ‘agreed’

Meanwhile, Liverpool are considering signing a new world-class striker and Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram is reportedly admired by Arne Slot.

Jurgen Klopp was also a big fan of Thuram during his time at Anfield and the Reds have previously made enquiries about him.

The French international has an €85m (£70.9m / $89.6m) release clause in his contract and a number of top sides are keeping an eye on his situation.

However, the Italian press insist that Thuram is happy with Inter and has no immediate desire to leave the San Siro, so a switch to Liverpool looks unlikely for now.

In other news, Liverpool have reportedly taken a big step towards securing the signing of Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade in the January transfer window, who we revealed as a concrete Reds target months ago.

Reports from Spain claim Liverpool have ‘practically closed’ the signing of Bade having ‘agreed a fee’ of €25m (£20.9m, $26.5m) to bring the centre-half to Anfield.

