Arne Slot shoots down theory over Liverpool loss at Fulham; gives verdict on Van Dijk struggles

Arne Slot refused to accept complacency as the reason for Liverpool’s awful first-half display at Fulham, as the Reds’ 26-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end in a 3-2 loss at Craven Cottage.

Arne Slot’s side had gone ahead through Alexis Mac Allister’s sublime 25-yard strike but three Fulham goals in 13 minutes turned the game on its head before half-time.

Ryan Sessegnon equalised with a smart first-time finish after Andreas Pereira’s cross fell kindly for him in the box before Alex Iwobi, who gave makeshift right-back Curtis Jones a torrid time, put Marc Silva’s men ahead. The third came via a brilliant touch and finish from Rodrigo Muniz past Caoimhin Kelleher.

Luis Diaz pulled one back for the visitors in the 72nd minute but the Reds were unable to force an equaliser, despite efforts from Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool stay 11 points clear at the top with seven games remaining and need a maximum of 11 more points to secure a record-equalling 20th league title.

However, Slot refused any suggestions that his side were guilty of complacency, given that the title is almost wrapped up.

Speaking after the game the Dutchman said: “There’s no reason for us to be complacent, we are not No 1 at the moment because we win every match by three or four goals. It takes us so much hard work to win the games, and everyone can see that.

“We are fully aware of the fact we have to compete for seven more games. We showed on Wednesday. That was a close call and today was, too. We were on the right side of that then, and the wrong side today.”

On the first-half lapses, he added: “That was a difficult spell of 14 minutes. Apart from quality and finishing, it was mostly to do with our errors.

“In general we are not making many of these errors — let alone three in one game. Our second half performance was so much better but it is hard to win a game at this level if you concede three in the first half.”

Van Dijk struggles continue

Having failed to contain Everton frontman Beto in midweek, Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk alongside Ibrahima Konate both struggled against Muniz as Fulham caused the visitors plenty of problems throughout.

And on Van Dijk, Slot added: “I mainly give credit to other players as well. Van Dijk is not the first player to find it difficult to defend against Beto. And the one that played here today, you have to give credit to him also.

“I still see a lot of things that Virgil does really well, but if you play 50-60 games a season, there will be moments, even for him, where you could have done better.”

As for his side’s failure to find an equaliser in a tense finish, Slot commented: “Unfortunately we lacked time in the end to score a third.

“People want to make stories which is their job. Many teams find it difficult to play Fulham. The second-half performance was outstanding. We had chances but in the end we lacked time.”

