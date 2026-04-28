Arne Slot may not be quite so comfortable in his position as Liverpool manager after the club’s overlords, Fenway Sports Group, showed their ruthless side by sacking a major name in their sporting stable, while one of the club’s former stars has also urged the Americans to axe the Dutchman.

Slot has undoubtedly underperformed as Liverpool manager this season. The reigning champions went into the campaign off the back of a £440m (€505m, $600m) spending spree – the largest summer window ever sanctioned in the club’s history.

The aim was simple: to build on last season’s success and create a trophy dynasty at Anfield. Instead, a miserable autumnal run saw the Reds lose nine of 12 games across all competitions to set the tone for what has ultimately been a season of failure.

Their grip on the Premier League crown quickly slipped away, while they have not fared much better in any of the cup competitions, ensuring they will finish the season trophyless.

Understandably, that has led to serious calls that the Reds could sack Slot, and while our correspondent Graeme Bailey led four other elite reporters by insisting he expects the Dutchman to carry on, a big update from the United States may leave the Dutchman sweating.

That’s after FSG confirmed they had taken the decision to sack Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, with the MLB side lying at the bottom of the AL East this season.

Cora has a stellar reputation in baseball, having won the 2018 World Series off the back of a franchise-best 108 wins. However, past reputation alone has not been enough to save him and the 50-year-old has now been removed from his role by Fenway Sports Group in news that will make for uncomfortable reading for Slot.

Of course, the two sports are very much different entities, though the ruthless nature of FSG’s call may serve as a timely reminder to Slot that nothing is certain yet.

Furthermore, an outspoken pundit has recently revealed his certainty that Slot will be sacked this summer…

DON’T MISS: FSG ready to sack Slot and amid major ‘questions’, pundit claims as Romano drops Xabi Alonso update

Pundit claims FSG could be tempted to sack Slot

Despite all the noise around Slot’s future, Bailey explained last week why Slot is not confident in his role and is actively planning for not just a big summer on the transfer front at Anfield, but also in his confidence that the Reds can return to title contention in 2027.

However, not everyone is convinced Liverpool will compete for the major honours again.

Former star Danny Murphy has been very vocal about the Reds making a change, insisting there is no way back for the Dutchman, with the majority of fans running out of patience with him.

Now, in an interview with Empire of the Kop, former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant insists a change needs to be made if the Reds are to rediscover their fire.

“Look, if it was up to me, I’d maybe change things,” he said, before adding: “But if he’s going to be there, then I’ll back him 100%, and I think everyone else will as well.”

However, in a warning to the 47-year-old, he added: “But as soon as things start to turn, people will turn again.”

And revealing who he would want as a successor, Pennant continued: “I’d like to see Xabi Alonso. He did great at Bayer Leverkusen as well. I think he’d get a good tune out of these players… so yeah, for me, it would be Alonso.”

Despite those persistent links to Alonso, Fabrizio Romano is adamant that no one connected with FSG has spoken to the Spaniard in over two years and since they discussed the role with him upon Jurgen Klopp’s exit.

“On Xabi Alonso, I know you have many links, many questions. Someone is even saying in Germany it’s already done, and Xabi Alonso is very close to Liverpool, but at the moment I’m not aware about that,” Romano said.

“I’m not aware of Xabi Alonso already in talks with Liverpool. Liverpool have not approached Xabi Alonso so far. Then, if they will do that in June or whenever, I will let you know, but at the moment, I’m not aware of Liverpool making any approaches.

“The last time they had conversations was before Arne Slot got appointed as the new Liverpool coach a few years ago. But in that case, Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen and then prepare his future move to Real Madrid. But that’s it at the moment. Nothing else to say on Xabi Alonso and Liverpool.”

Should Slot stay, as expected, he will have a major say in the club’s transfer business.

However, the Reds manager has admitted the club will need to sell before they can buy and amid claims nine stars will depart this summer.

In terms of Liverpool’s summer transfer business, Jamie Carragher has told Liverpool how many signings they need to add to their side over the summer, as the legend questioned a few existing Reds men.

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