Liverpool have emerged as surprise suitors for Matt O’Riley after it emerged the Reds are being kept “well informed” about developments around the Celtic midfielder, while a top journalist has confirmed a pair of defenders are set to quit Anfield this summer.

The Merseysiders have a new man at the helm this summer in Arne Slot, who has been chosen as the successor for Jurgen Klopp after quite an exhausting hunt. The Dutchman, who has signed an initial three-year deal at Liverpool, has been chosen for his similar approach to tactics, formations, as well as the man-managment style to Klopp.

And while a drop-off is expected as the Reds players get used to, and adapt to their new manager – the first time Liverpool have been forced into a summer change of management since 2012 when Brendan Rodgers replaced Kenny Dalglish – Slot will be hoping to quickly get his ideas across and that he can hit the ground running.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Arsenal allow Liverpool to complete fantastic first Slot signing, with Reds ‘super confident’ on £65m deal

Of course, Slot will also look to make his mark by bringing in some signings of his own and not everyone who thrived under Klopp will have a future in the new regime.

To that end, Slot, in conversation with CEO of football Michael Edwards, allowed two players to leave in Thiago Alcantara – who went on to announce his retirement from the game – and Joel Matip, who is now in talks over a move back to the Bundesliga with a top side.

And with those two players having departed, the Reds are already well focused on signing replacements, with a left-sided defender and a new midfielder very much on their radar this summer.

Liverpool among the suitors for Celtic star with record fee demanded

As far as a new midfielder is concerned, the Reds have been linked with a number of top options, with Atalanta pair Teun Koopmeiners and Ederson among a long list of players seemingly of interest to Liverpool.

IN DEPTH ➡️ Liverpool midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

However, while Koopmeiners has been strongly tipped to leave the Europa League winners, any deal for his services will come with a premium price with his suitors looking at forking out around €60m (£50.6m) for his services.

To prepaare for his exit, Atalanta have identified Celtic star O’Riley as a potential successor.

The Denmark international enjoyed an excellent season for the Bhoys, scoring 19 goals and adding 18 assists from 49 appearances in all competitions.

Sadly that form was not enough to earn the player a slot in the Deanish squad that travelled to the European Championships this summer, with the 23-year-old, as a result, making it clear he wants to leave the Glasgow giants to help his career progress.

Celtic, for their part, have made it clear they won’t stand in his way though will be seeking a Scottish record fee for the midfielder. That currently stands at the €29m (£24m) paid by Al-Ittihad for former Celtic winger, Jota, with the Scottish giants now hoping to clear £25m-plus for O’Riley.

As a result, West Ham and Everton have both joined Atalanta in expressing an interest in the player, while TEAMtalk also exclusively revealed that Leicester are currently leading the chase for his services.

However, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has taken to X, formely Twitter, to reveal that Liverpool are also “well informed” about the situation and are keeping abreast of developments.

Liverpool defensive duo set to leave, journalist confirms

Galetti confirms the situation over the midfielder’s next move remains ‘still open’, suggesting the Reds could yet launch a firm move of their own for the 23-year-old.

Primarily a No 8, O’Riley can also operate in a deeper No 6 or a more advanced No 10, with that versatility said to be of interest to Slot.

Meanwhile, trusted journalist James Pearce has confirmed that two more defenders are set to quit Anfield in the coming weeks and has also revealed potential destinations for the pair.

And according to the Reds oracle, both Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio are ‘considering their options’, with both ‘expected’ to leave Anfield before the end of August.

READ NEXT ➡️ Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool to break bank for FOUR Bundesliga stars as Slot forces duo out

Williams has appeared 19 times for the Reds, though last appeared back in the 2020/21 season when an injury crisis saw him thrust into the spotlight.

Since then, he has made a number of loan moves away, most recently to Port Vale, and is a long way down the Reds’ pecking order.

Pearce claims the 23-year-old has attracted interest from clubs in League One and Turkey.

French centre-half Koumetio, meanwhile, spent a spell with Blackburn Rovers last season and, with just two appearances to his name since moving to Anfield from French side US Orleans in 2018, has accepted it is now time to move on.

Pearce claims Koumetio is coveted by a variety of teams in Scotland and France, with Pearce stating that the duo ‘both need a fresh start’ and are planning for their futures away from Liverpool.