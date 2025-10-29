Slot takes step closer to Liverpool sack after crazy moment that dumfounded journalist

Arne Slot played with fire on Wednesday night at a time when his future at Liverpool is under the microscope and the Dutchman has voluntarily taken a step towards being sacked.

Liverpool won five on the spin in the Premier League to kickstart their season in fine style, but those that looked beyond the results could see problems were present.

And after losing four straight in the league since then, Slot has publicly admitted his side are struggling to win duels, struggling to defend set pieces, struggling to defend long balls, and struggling to break down low blocks.

The Reds entered the campaign with hopes high of securing a serious trophy haul. However, they lost on penalties in the Community Shield and already sit seven points behind Arsenal in the league.

As such, eyebrows were raised when Slot made mass changes for his side’s League Cup fourth round tie with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Reds struggle to beat Palace at the best of times having won just one of four clashes against the club during Slot’s tenure.

Nevertheless, Slot not only filled his starting eleven with youngsters and fringe players – some of whom weren’t even in their natural positions (Andy Robertson – centre-back) – but the bench consisted entirely of youth team players too.

How we line up for tonight’s Carabao Cup action 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2025

Reaction to the teamsheet being revealed was divided, but one journalist summed up the feeling among many Liverpool fans when suggesting Slot’s selections all-but guaranteed a defeat.

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele – who specialises in covering Liverpool, wrote on X: “Well at least Liverpool going out gets me a few midweeks off work, cheers.”

That tweet was posted in the immediate aftermath of the team news being revealed and long before the match kicked off.

At the time of this article’s publication, Liverpool’s much-changed eleven had produced a spirited display but went in at half-time two goals down. Ismaila Sarr, a frequent tormentor of Liverpool, scored both goals.

If Palace’s extra quality – both on the pitch and on their bench – prevents a fight-back in the second half, Slot will be under the microscope.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Liverpool do NOT plan to sack the Dutchman who they retain full confidence in.

Romano also stated there are no issues between Slot and any of his players, with the club believing their current poor form largely relates to tactical deficiencies which the manager will eventually fix.

Slot’s curious team selection will obviously have been made with one eye on the fixtures to come. The Reds face Aston Villa, Real Madrid (Champions League) and Manchester City in quick succession after the Palace clash.

Yet Liverpool are not in a position where they can throw the opportunity to win trophies away, especially considering the mountain they’ve given themselves to climb in the Premier League.

If Liverpool do go on to lose, Liverpool will have surrendered the chance to win two trophies (Community Shield, League Cup) to the same team and the blame for the latter can only fall on Slot.

