Arne Slot gets rare Liverpool boost as deadly PSG star ruled out of Champions League clash

Liverpool have received a lift ahead of their difficult Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, with forward Bradley Barcola ruled out.

There is huge pressure on Liverpool head coach Arne Slot following the damaging 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals. It is a relentless campaign, and the Reds travel to the French capital to play PSG in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday evening.

There is serious concern Liverpool could be blown away by Luis Enrique’s side. After all, Slot’s men are low on confidence and do not appear to be playing for their coach.

Plus, PSG breezed past Chelsea in the round of 16, picking up a huge 8-2 aggregate victory.

According to French source RMC Sport, Barcola has returned to PSG training following an ankle sprain, but he has been ‘ruled out’ for the Liverpool match.

The winger’s recovery is going quicker than anticipated, but he will not be fit in time to feature at the Parc des Princes.

The PSG medical team will monitor Barcola closely as he aims to be fit ready for the return leg at Anfield next week.

Barcola missing the first leg represents a major boost for Slot and Liverpool. The Frenchman has been in sensational form of late, having scored five goals in his last five matches in the Champions League and Ligue 1.

Barcola found the back of the net in both legs against Chelsea, including a brilliant strike at Stamford Bridge.

While Liverpool’s defenders will be relieved they won’t have to mark Barcola in the first leg, PSG still have several other lethal attackers.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was the star of the show against Chelsea, while Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele are available to Enrique, too.

Returning to Slot, we revealed on Sunday that Liverpool have brought their end-of-season review forward amid growing fan discontent.

FSG have largely backed Slot up to this point, but the situation is getting worse.

Sources have confirmed to us that Xabi Alonso is ready to return to management this summer amid mutual interest with Liverpool.

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