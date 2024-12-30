Arne Slot has revealed a little more than he usually would over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold after indicating the full-back’s future may remain at Liverpool and despite more claims emerging in Spain over a move to Real Madrid.

The right-back’s future at Anfield remains a topic of hot debate with his current arrangement due to expire at the end of the season and with the player eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side of his choosing from January 1. As a result, Liverpool fans will rightly be growing increasingly concerned at losing their vice-captain on a free transfer and with the player able to sign on the dotted line with chief suitors Real Madrid in just two days’ time.

Indeed, reports that Alexander-Arnold is destined to leave Merseyside have gathered pace in recent days amid strong claims from Marca that a move to the Bernabeu is ‘practically done’ and with the player ‘ignoring’ all offers from the Reds to continue negotiations over a new deal at Anfield.

Now fresh claims in another Spanish publication AS, claims a move to Real Madrid is ‘almost complete’ and the player has given his word on a move to the LaLiga giants next summer.

Despite all the claims from Spain, Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool are showing no signs of it affecting their game and Sunday evening’s comprehensive 5-0 routing of West Ham helped the Reds move a commanding eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and with a match advantage over the side surprisingly now sat in second place, Nottingham Forest.

After getting on the scoresheet at the London Stadium, Alexander-Arnold illustrated that he is well aware of all the reports being written about him with his celebration telling you all you need to know.

And with Alexander-Arnold suggesting the Spanish press don’t know what they’re talking about, Slot has also now come out and teased what appears an optimistic outlook over the player’s future, suggesting the celebration tells you all you need to know about where he sees his future.

Asked about the celebration, Slot stated: “No, I don’t think it’s negative at all. He’s playing really well, scored a great goal and the way he celebrated his goal probably tells you enough.

“I don’t think I have to say much more about it. I’m really happy with Trent, just as happy as I am with Mo and with Virgil, so for me, there’s no difference.

“For the outside world, maybe there’s a bit more things happening around Trent in the media than with the other two but yeah, I’m happy with all three of them at the moment.”

What else has Slot said on Alexander-Arnold?

While Slot’s words are not exactly conclusive, they don’t appear indicative of a player who is ready to announce a big move away from Anfield any time soon.

And with the player also posting the goal celebration image on his Instagram page, he himself appears to have cryptically indicated that conversations are ongoing over extending his stay at Anfield.

Quite when anything will be announced though remains to be seen. TEAMtalk sources have told us that the player’s priority has always been on extending his stay at Anfield, ahead of a possible move to the Bernabeu.

And while Real Madrid’s presence certainly complicates matters, especially given we were also told back in October that officials from the Spanish giants are in what has been described to us as ‘constant contact’ with his representatives, his focus continues to remain on negotiating a new deal at Anfield.

However, with that soft deadline of January 1 creeping ever closer and with nothing yet coming to light on an agreement being signed, the situation will continue to cast a shadow over what is emerging as a dream first season at the Anfield helm for Slot.

Speaking last week, the Liverpool manager had this to say on the future of Alexander-Arnold and his fellow Liverpool teammates, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

“In general, I don’t talk about contract situations here. It would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them has extended. Keep asking, that’s your job, but you’re probably not going to get an answer from me.

“It’s clear that from 1 January, maybe for you guys, things change a lot, but they are in constant talks with the club and let’s wait and see what happens. As long as they keep performing like this, the head coach is happy.”

Meanwhile, a 40-word update from Salah would suggest his future is no nearer being finalised either, with the player appearing on Sky Sports in a jovial mood after the thumping win at West Ham.

Asked if he can deliver good news for Liverpool fans soon, Salah replied:

“No, we are far away from that. But again, I don’t want to put something in the media and people start saying stuff.

“But nothing [has] really moved on. I’m now focused on the team, hopefully [we] win the Premier League.”

Elsewhere, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool are set to make a daring double swoop to overhaul the full-back positions.

Liverpool have become frustrated with Real Madrid’s move for Alexander-Arnold and will retaliate by approaching another of their targets, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

The Reds have also entered talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Madrid’s Plan B at right-back, Jeremie Frimpong.

And finally, PSG have once again been linked with a move for Luis Diaz amid claims they are readying a new cash-plus-player offer for his services, though Slot’s thoughts on such a deal have also quickly come to light.

