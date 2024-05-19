Arne Slot tells Liverpool to hijack mega-money Man Utd move for sublime defender

Major changes will occur at Liverpool this summer, with Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp and several players to follow the German out of the exit door.

The Reds are planning to back Slot in the upcoming transfer window, with a new centre-back reportedly one of the club’s top priorities.

Michael Edwards has already begun drawing up a shortlist of targets but now, Slot has reportedly informed them who he’d like to bring in.

According to Give Me Sport, the Dutch manager is a huge admirer of Benfica star Antonio Silva and would love to make him his first signing at Anfield.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the best young players in Europe. He already has 94 senior appearances to his name for Benfica and nine caps for Portugal.

Several top clubs are considering moves for Silva but the £85m release clause in his contract – which is valid until 2027 – makes negotiations extremely difficult for all of his suitors.

Benfica are determined to keep hold of the defender for at least another season and therefore, will demand his clause is paid in full.

Arne Slot eyes move for Man Utd target

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Manchester United are one of the clubs seriously considering making a move for Silva in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid are also believed to be keen on the young defender.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ambitions to turn Old Trafford into the best place in the world to develop hot prospects and Silva certainly fits into that category.

It has been confirmed that Raphael Varane will leave the Red Devils when his contract expires at the end of June.

The futures of Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire are also uncertain, so Man Utd may need to sign more than one new centre-back.

However, if Slot gets his wish and Liverpool make a big-money move for Silva – they could potentially scupper their rival’s transfer plans.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if either club match Silva’s £85m release clause. If they do, it will be up to the player to choose his next destination.

