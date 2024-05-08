Arne Slot ‘the one’ for Liverpool thanks to four brilliant attributes, as major Amorim claim shut down

A Liverpool insider has revealed the four key reasons why Arne Slot emerged as the prime candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp, while some rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim were wide of the mark.

After Klopp communicated his decision to leave Anfield, Liverpool chiefs were given the extremely hard job of replacing one of the best Premier League managers of all time. The Reds soon swooped for their former midfielder Xabi Alonso, but he did not want to leave Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool then turned their attention to Amorim, having been impressed by the great work the young coach has done at Sporting Lisbon.

But Liverpool were not entirely convinced on Amorim and instead opted to chase Slot, who is currently in charge of Feyenoord.

The two clubs went on to reach a compensation agreement worth around £9million. While Slot still has two games left with Feyenoord, he is already thought to be planning what his new Liverpool squad could look like.

Earlier on Wednesday, it emerged that Liverpool had taken a step further towards making Goncalo Inacio the first new arrival of the Slot era, with the Sporting defender eager to move to England.

Liverpool journalist Neil Jones has now provided his take on the club’s hunt for a new manager.

While some claimed that Liverpool had offered Amorim a three-year contract, Jones states that their interest was never as advanced as that.

Arne Slot to Liverpool: Move a ‘matter of time’

With regards to Slot, there were four key factors which saw Liverpool make him their No 1 target: his success with both AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, his ability to succeed without spending big money, his aggressive style of play and his communication skills.

“It is just a matter of time now before Arne Slot is confirmed as Liverpool’s next manager, with everything agreed between both the clubs and the man himself,” Jones told the Daily Briefing.

“As soon as Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to step down, and even before then, the Reds were working round-the-clock to identify the right replacement. From the outset, they insisted that it would be a thorough and private process, led to a large degree by the club’s data department.”

Jones continued: “Ruben Amorim was strongly linked, and is understood to have shown up well during the due diligence process, but sources always insisted that the suggestion that he was a ‘preferred’ candidate was incorrect, and as I believe it, discussions never reached an advanced stage.

“The same can be said for any number of other candidates – Roberto De Zerbi, Gary O’Neil, Unai Emery.

“Slot’s appeal is that he has achieved success at two different clubs, both of whom have punched above their weight with him as manager.

“He has not had huge sums to spend, or players on huge wages, and he has been able to stamp his authority on the team in terms of a clearly-defined style of play, as well as impressive communication skills.

“Those points all ensured he was eventually deemed ‘the one’, albeit in an imperfect field.”

