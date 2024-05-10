Liverpool to give Arne Slot the perfect Salah replacement as Reds accelerate move for prolific forward

Liverpool are in the race to sign Mohamed Amoura

Liverpool have a huge summer ahead of them with Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager and several players expected to follow him out the exit door.

Thiago, Adrian and Joel Matip are almost certain to leave Anfield as free agents at the end of the season but some vital stars could also depart.

Egyptian king Mohamed Salah was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi club Al-Ittihad last summer and their interest in him hasn’t gone away.

They have already put another £100m (including add-ons) offer on the table for Salah, per reports, which Liverpool may be tempted to accept given he’s only under contract until 2025.

Liverpool’s recruitment chiefs have already begun searching for potential replacements for the 31-year-old. One of the players reportedly on their shortlist is Union Saint-Giloise forward Mohamed Amoura.

The Algerian international is considered to be one of the best players in the Belgian Juliper Pro League and is being chased by a host of clubs.

Liverpool leading the race for Mohamed Amoura

According to Kicker, Liverpool are among the frontrunners to sign Amoura this summer as a potential replacement for Salah.

The report claims that Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are ‘chasing’ the 23-year-old, but face ‘wealthy competition from the Premier League’ in the form of Liverpool.

As a result, Wolfsburg are ‘certainly not the favourite in the courtship of the lively and fast goalscorer.’

Amoura has made 45 appearances in all competitions for Union SG this season, scoring a very impressive 23 goals and making seven assists in the process.

He generally plays as a centre-forward but has also featured as a winger or in a false nine role, so could provide cover in multiple positions for Liverpool.

Along with Salah, Darwin Nunez has also been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent days, so Amoura could be brought in as a replacement for him, too.

It has been claimed that Union SG will demand around €20m (approx. £17.2m) for Amoura this summer, making a cheaper option than other players on Liverpool’s shortlist.

If Amoura’s career continues on it’s current trajectory, that fee would no doubt be considered a serious bargain.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool firm up their interest in the Algerian forward with a bid in the coming weeks.

