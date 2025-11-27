A ninth defeat in their last 12 games has left Arne Slot clinging to his job at Liverpool and the Reds boss has been told he now faces three games to prevent the sack, while a senior source has revealed the inside feeling from within Anfield.

The Reds were once again heavily beaten on Wednesday night as PSV Eindhoven romped to a 4-1 victory at Anfield in the Champions League – with the manner of how easy the Eredivisie leaders found it magnifying the pressure at Liverpool. And with the Premier League champions also down in the bottom half of the Premier League, the heat on Slot is more intense than ever.

With crucial games in the league against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds next on the horizon, Slot is now staring down the barrel and potentially now needs a nine-point haul to save his job.

And with the fans having firmly now turned on the Reds manager, pundit Michael Dawson says the next three jobs are crucial to the future of the Dutchman.

Asked on Sky Sports if he is now in serious danger and how long this can carry on for, Dawson told Sky Sports: “Well, the next three league games, West Ham, Sunderland, Leeds: if things go drastically wrong in those three games…

“Arne Slot will be in big trouble; I’m not talking about getting rid of him. but there will be big talks going on [were he to fail to win the next three matches].

“I listened to Virgil van Dijk come out after the game of the weekend saying, ‘Look, individually, I have to take responsibility’. Of course, you do as players. When you cross that white line, you are the only ones who can affect things.

“They’re in a position at half-time [1-1], I would expect Arne Slot saying, ‘Lads, great response. You go down. What do you show? You show a desire and a fight’. And they showed that.

“But they showed anything but in the second half. And that is unacceptable at Anfield to lose 4-1 against PSV after being 1-1 at half-time; worse yet, they [PSV] were in cruise control. I thought they were going to win it – and win it comfortably they did.”

The word inside Anfield on Arne Slot sack

On how to save his job, Dawson continued: “At this moment in time, they have to find something. They have to find an inner belief in yourself. You’ve got to go home, look at yourself and go, ‘Did I do enough there?’

“Individually, they didn’t. And collectively, I don’t care whether it be from back from Virgil van Dijk, their leader, with people running past him, to the front.

“I just think [with Van Dijk] sometimes you try too hard. He was making decisions there that when I was going through hard times, this is one of the best centre-backs I’ve ever seen play in the Premier League, and we’re just not seeing it this moment in time.”

Amid the noise around Slot’s future, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, spoke to a senior source, who gave a candid assessment of the growing noise around Slot’s position.

Asked if he is in danger, the reply was: “Yeah and no – he’s under pressure, but it’s not as black and white as some say.”

Anfield’s hierarchy remains measured, amid the noise. “We’re going through a hard time,” the source admitted. “The death of Diogo Jota has, of course, had a serious impact inside the club, and everyone knew there would be a downturn at some point after Jurgen [Klopp]. We’re entering a new cycle – new head coach, new staff, younger squad profile. That was always part of the plan.”

Slot’s credit in the bank from the blistering start to the season and winning the title last year still counts.

“He can’t keep losing, that’s obvious,” the source stressed. “Three or four more bad results and the conversation changes completely. But there is more leeway than people outside think.

“We don’t sack managers easily at Liverpool. The owners hate knee-jerk decisions, and FSG still see this as year zero of a multi-year project.”

