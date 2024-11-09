Arne Slot tipped to become ‘best Dutch coach of all time’ as thriving Liverpool boss receives huge praise

A pundit has lavished praise on Arne Slot, backing the Liverpool head coach to become an icon of Dutch football.

Slot seemed to have a massive task on his hands when replacing Jurgen Klopp over the summer. While he inherited a fantastic Liverpool squad, both Manchester United and Arsenal have struggled when losing iconic managers in the past.

But Slot has quickly won over the Liverpool fanbase, thanks to his great personality and their brilliant results on the pitch.

Few expected the Reds to mount a serious title charge in Slot’s first season at the helm, but they sit top of the table with eight wins out of 10 prior to Aston Villa’s visit to Anfield tonight.

Slot’s men have also put themselves at the top of the Champions League standings and advanced to the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Slot has earned plenty of plaudits both in his native Netherlands and in England. He has imprinted his style on Liverpool, something his compatriot Erik ten Hag never managed at rivals Manchester United.

Dutch analyst Sjoerd Mossou has now hailed the former Feyenoord boss following Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen and predicted he could eventually become ‘the best Dutch trainer of all time’.

“It was Slot as we have known him in the Netherlands for years, but now in fluent English,” Mossou said (via Soccer News).

Arne Slot a ‘brilliant coach’

“Eloquent, crystal clear in terms of content, charming, smoothly switching between wink and analysis. Arne Slot was no longer an unknown name from a song here, but rather a kind of king of England.

“Laughing and cooing, the CBS quartet (Kate Abdo, Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards) ate from his hand. They talked about the Liverpool coach in a huff.

“On Wednesday evening, Slot showed all corners of Anfield to Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, a man who many Liverpool fans saw as a dream successor in May.

“Anyone who still makes comments about trainer Slot, about the brilliant coach that he is, is mainly driven by envy and jealousy. It is still far too early to call Arne Slot the best Dutch trainer of all time. But it must be strange if he doesn’t.”

