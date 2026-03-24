Arne Slot is being tipped to follow Mo Salah out of Liverpool

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is being tipped to follow Reds legend Mohamed Salah out the door this summer, while Andy Robertson has made his feelings very clear about the Egyptian following his shock exit statement on Tuesday evening.

Salah is set to walk away as a free agent, despite having more than a year left on his contract, after revealing via social media that his nine-year stint in Merseyside was coming to an end.

And while the exact circumstances behind the decision are yet to come to light, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock suggests that Slot could find himself following Salah out of the club if results go badly in the coming weeks.

“Do they have a replacement [for Salah] now in the squad? No they don’t, absolutely not,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

“Whether it’s Arne Slot or a new manager (who has to find one), we’ll have to wait and see.

“That’s another thing that’s up for debate. If Liverpool crash out of the Champions League to Paris St Germain in the next few weeks and they don’t win against Manchester City in the FA Cup, suddenly things look a lot bleaker.

“It won’t just be Mohamed Salah they’re looking for a replacement for, it will be the manager.”

Meanwhile, former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood believes Salah’s announcement could actually spur the Liverpool squad onto something special before the season ends.

He told Sky Sports News: “I think it will galvanize them, I think they need something. I’m sure he love to leave with a trophy.

“The best Liverpool side is still capable of winning the Champions League and wouldn’t it be great if Mo Salah was able to leave them with that. They’ll want to give him a fantastic send off between now and the end of the season.”

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Robertson raves over ‘second to none’ Salah

Andy Robertson, meanwhile, has hailed the departing Salah as Liverpool’s “greatest ever” player.

With 255 goals in 435 appearances, the 33-year-old will depart as the Reds’ third-highest goalscorer behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

And Robertson, who signed for the club in the same transfer window in 2017, led the dressing room tributes.

Posting on Instagram, the Scotland international wrote: “Mohamed, thank you. Nine of the best years of our lives with amazing memories on and off the pitch.

“Watching you become the best at what you do and become one of the best to ever have worn the Liverpool shirt has been a joy to watch and be part of.

“Your mentality is second to none and a lot of people could take note. You have pushed yourself every single day and always demanded more from yourself and others.

“A pleasure sharing the pitch with you for so long but even more so being able to call you a friend.

“You deserve a send-off that reflects your status at LFC – the greatest. Second to none.”

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