Arne Slot to Liverpool clears huge hurdle after Feyenoord find new manager; lowball Reds offer won’t be a problem

Arne Slot is on course to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Feyenoord appear to have accepted Arne Slot will become the new Liverpool manager after a report revealed the Dutch giant have identified his replacement.

Slot is the man Liverpool have turned to to replace Jurgen Klopp. The Reds initially explored the idea of appointing Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim. However, Alonso opted to remain loyal to Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more year and Liverpool ultimately soured on Sporting boss Amorim.

Slot thus emerged as the No 1 target in the crosshairs of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

Slot is keen to switch Rotterdam for Liverpool and an agreement over the length of contract and manager’s salary should be easy to iron out.

Liverpool and Feyenoord have entered into direct talks over a compensation fee. Slot’s current contract does not contain a release clause, meaning the two clubs must find common ground on the pay-off.

Feyenoord had quoted Tottenham a hefty €20m figure when Spurs made their own enquiry last summer.

However, fast forward to the present day and Feyenoord are demanding half that fee (€10m) this time around.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated Liverpool’s first attempt to prise Slot out of Feyenoord failed. Explaining why, the Athletic claimed the Reds bid €9m. Given that is just €1m below Feyenoord’s magic number, a deal looks there to be made.

Now, according to a fresh update from the Mirror, there is growing acceptance in Rotterdam that Slot is on the move.

Feyenoord find new boss; Van Persie overlooked

They stated Feyenoord have already begun exploring the market for a new manager and the man they’ve identified as the perfect successor is Twente boss Joseph Oosting.

The 52-year-old has worked wonders at Twente this term who sit third – two places ahead of Ajax – in the Eredivisie table.

Other candidates are under consideration too, though the Mirror stressed they’ve been told Oosting is the clear favourite and frontrunner at present.

Former striker Robin van Persie had been mentioned as a possible successor to Slot in the media. Van Persie started and ended his professional playing career at Feyenoord and currently manages their Under-18s side.

However, the report concluded Van Persie ‘is not thought to be in the running for the De Kuip hot-seat.’

Euro expert hails Arne Slot

Slot primarily operates with a 4-2-3-1 formation which should suit the bulk of Liverpool’s squad.

Furthermore, the 45-year-old adopts a high intensity approach, favours a high line and insists his side press. In other words, his instructions won’t be unfamiliar to what Liverpool’s players have been ordered to do under Jurgen Klopp.

Providing further context on the frontrunner for the Reds role, European football expert, Andy Brassell, told Sky Sports News: “He’s no surprise to other Premier League clubs once he won the Eredivisie with Feyenoord last season.

“He could’ve come to the Premier League last summer. Tottenham were very interested in him, but he decided to stay at Feyenoord.

“I think partly because he knew what sort of nick Ajax were in, of course they’ve had a terrible season and he thought he could maybe repeat, reckoning without Peter Bosz’s PSV who’ve been brilliant.

“If you look at Feyenoord’s points total and the way they’ve played this season, in any normal season they are winning the league again. But PSV have been absolutely outstanding.

“Feyenoord have won the Dutch Cup and Slot is a guy who’s got a consistent record of success and playing attacking football over a number of years.

“In the Covid season of 2019/20 he could’ve easily won the league with AZ Alkmaar had the league not been brought to an abrupt halt, of course no Dutch championship was awarded in that season.

“I think that idea of really developing teams and working with younger players as well is something that chimes with Liverpool at the moment.”

