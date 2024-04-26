Exclusive: Arne Slot to Liverpool imminent as top FSG choice says his goodbyes to Feyenoord

Dutch manager Arne Slot’s move to Liverpool is set to be completed as the clubs are now finalising an agreement and Feyenoord are looking for replacements.

Slot won the Eredivisie last season with Feyenoord and joined the club back in the summer of 2021 after leaving AZ Alkmaar. However, after three full seasons a deal to Liverpool edges closer worth around £8.5 million.

Sources close to the situation have exclusively told TEAMtalk that they expect Slot to reach a full agreement to become the next Liverpool manager over the weekend.

Slot’s style is one that suits Liverpool well. The Dutchman sets Feyenoord up in a 4-2-3-1. Slot looks to exert control in the game by an overall aggression throughout the team.

Throughout the team, many front-footed, aggressive players are progressive in the way they play on the ball. Defenders push high and look to carry the ball or pass through the lines. The full-backs overlap in the latter stages and press high with the wingers.

This high-intensity, high press filled with technical, direct and aggressive players is the type of football Liverpool were so successful under Jurgen Klopp. Although Slot has some differences, there are similar principles throughout.

READ MORE: Arne Slot gets first big Liverpool setback as excellent star urged to brutally reject Anfield move

Arne Slot is an ideal appointment for Liverpool

A big part of their attack being so good is the front five who are constantly interchanging. The likes of Calvin Stengs, Quinten Timber, Yankuba Minteh, Igor Paixao, Luka Ivanusec etc. all are rotated in the three positions behind the striker (Santiago Gimenez).

Their attacking midfielder plays as a #10 who links up well with the striker, creating through balls for them and running off them constantly. This #10 also drifts wide to combine with the wingers.

Looking at Liverpool’s team, this role would be perfect for the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott who can roam in the pockets creating for others and linking up with the attackers, with less defensive responsibility.

The double pivot is well balanced with players who are front footed in winning the ball back but secure passers too. The wingers are dynamic, and fast, love to take on players and cut inside to shoot.

The young wingers Paixao and Minteh (on loan from Newcastle) are used a lot like Diaz and Salah where they’re given a lot of freedom in attack and have so much energy. They press intensively and are instinctive finishers.

READ MORE: Next Liverpool manager: Five players Arne Slot could target from Feyenoord

Arne Slot seems like a natural fit for Liverpool stylistically.

TEAMtalk sources state that Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim was still open to talks but Liverpool have now moved onto Slot instead. As mentioned, we expect the deal to be completed over the weekend.

From Slot and Liverpool’s point of view, this would be ideal as Slot and Michael Edwards will have more time to plan for the season ahead and for them to finalise any targets for the transfer window.

Feyenoord have now begun their hunt for replacements for Slot, with the club fully expecting the talented coach to leave.