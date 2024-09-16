Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been told he should target a deal for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo if Mo Salah departs Anfield next summer – while John Barnes claims the Reds are not “stupid” when it comes to negotiating new deals.

The Egyptian is viewed by many as the most-important player for Liverpool, having put up some serious impressive numbers since a bargain £36.9m move to Anfield in summer 2017 from Roma. And having scored 214 goals and added 92 assists in 353 appearances for the club, tying the player down a new is seen as vital to their future success.

Salah sent Liverpool fans into a tailspin with a “last year here” comment shortly before the recent international break in a cleverly-worded statement on live TV.

And while talks over a new deal are due to commence soon with the player’s agent Rami Abbas Issa, speculation has risen over whom Slot could turn to as a possible replacement should an exit be confirmed.

Now pundit Tony Cascarino has advised the Reds that they could do far worse than target a move for Brentford star Mbeumo.

“I remember saying to you about if Mo Salah left, Mbeumo would be the one I would have gone after,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s got so much about him, he’s got goals, he’s got durability, he’s just a nuisance every time he plays.”

The Bees forward – now rated in the £50m bracket by Thomas Frank’s side – already has three goals to his name from four matches this season, taking on the role of their chief goalscorer following the sale of Ivan Toney to Al-Ahli on transfer deadline day.

What is John Barnes now saying about Salah future?

Like Salah, both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk fall out of contract next summer and former winger John Barnes insists it is “unthinkable” that the hierarchy at Anfield have not got a plan in place.

“It’d be virtually unthinkable for there have been no conversations at all between club and players. I just cannot see it. So they’ll have a handle on it. They’re not stupid,” Barnes told Ladbrokes, an official partner of Liverpool FC.

“I’m sure they’ve got it under control. There might be an announcement in the next month, let’s say, that one of them has signed a new four-year deal and everybody was thinking, why were we all worried?

“There might be one of them being lined up to be sold on or to go out as a free, but whatever it is, they will have their plans in place. This has not just crept up on them in the last week at Liverpool.

“They will have plans in place and all it is is for the people like me to discuss what ought to happen, whether they should sign these players on, whether they should sell them and all the rest of it.”

Those views follow on from former Reds goalkeeper Adrian, who stated over the weekend that he believes Salah will indeed commit to a new deal.

“It’s his final year on his contract with Liverpool, I know the group there loves him, the fans love him, he loves the group and the city, the experience he had at Liverpool is huge,” Adrian said.

“I can’t see Mohamed Salah playing for another team in the Premier League, so obviously if he has the opportunity to renew at Liverpool, the best chance and the best option is to stay at the club and continue as one of the most experienced players in the dressing room.”

Liverpool linked with former Man Utd midfielder

Elsewhere at Liverpool, the Reds are being linked with former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes, following his recent starring role for England over the international break.

The 24-year-old departed Old Trafford in August 2020, signing for French side Lille on a five-year deal.

But with that arrangement due to expire next summer and with the midfielder having been given his big chance on the international arena by Lee Carsley last week, a number of Premier League sides have been alerted to his situation, amid claims Liverpool are very much among them.

Having been rejected by Martin Zubimendi over the summer, it’s also reported that CEO of football Michael Edwards is ready to intervene and help sporting director Richard Hughes in his quest to land an alternative in 2025.

And on the subject of Zubimendi, the Euro 2024 winner has finally come clean on his decision to reject the Reds, though Sociedad have now reneged on claims he will be offered a new contract in San Sebastian.

Mbeumo shows he could be a worthy replacement for Salah

Since signing for the Bees in a bargain £5.8m from Troyes in 2019, Mbeumo has got better and better for the London side.

Going somewhat under the radar until recently, the Cameroon international now boasts an impressive 53 goals and 42 assists for the Bees in just 204 appearances, giving him a goal contribution every 2.14 appearances.

With three goals in four this season, he also finished the 2023/24 campaign with nine goals and six assists from 27 appearances playing off the same right-wing position as Salah under Frank.

As a result, imagine what he could do at a club like Liverpool when surrounded by better players.

The player himself also appears open to a future move away, telling L’Equipe in May: “I’ve spent five seasons at Brentford, in a club that knew how to help me grow and take a step forward.

“I want to play in the biggest competitions, in the best clubs. It’s still enticing to see some big teams interested in me. We’ll see.”

