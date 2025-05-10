Premier League great Alan Shearer has named the ‘incredible’ right-back he thinks Liverpool should sign to ease the pain of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impending free transfer exit this summer.

The Anfield favourite confirmed on Monday the long-expected news that he would be quitting Merseyside upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, as a proposed move to Real Madrid grows ever closer.

Alexander-Arnold’s exit leaves a big void at right-back for Liverpool, although the emergence of Connor Bradley has softened that blow to a certain extent.

However, the Reds are still expected to move for a more experienced option and continue to be heavily linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong.

Shearer, though, thinks Arne Slot should try and strike a deal for long-term Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries instead.

The 29-year-old Holland international has been in outstanding form playing as a wing-back for an Inter Milan side who will be competing in their second Champions League final in three years at the end of the month.

Dumfries actually shares many similarities with Alexander-Arnold, in that he is a dangerous proposition going forward but not so good defensively.

To that end, Shearer has flagged him up as a perfect successor, telling Betfair: “Although Denzel Dumfries plays in a completely different system with Inter Milan, there’s no doubt that when I’ve seen him in that system, he’s shone.

“His energy has been incredible and the most impressive thing for me is how good he’s been in forward positions. He got a couple of goals, the assist in the [Champions League] semi-finals.

“Defensively is a different question, but certainly offensively he’s a very, very good player. Arne Slot will know him better than anyone being a fellow Dutchman.

“Signing for Liverpool would be an option, but he’s got the chance of winning the Champions League and he’s also got a chance of winning the league so he’s obviously in a very healthy position.”

⬇️ DIVE DEEPER ⬇️

Stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold to Barcelona claim emerges despite Real Madrid agreement

The SIX best and worst Trent Alexander-Arnold moments for Liverpool as Real Madrid take huge risk

Slot breaks silence on TAA exit as Bradley gets his chance

Meanwhile, speaking in his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Arsenal, Slot addressed Alexander-Arnold’s departure for the first time.

The Dutchman said: “I think like everybody who likes Liverpool and is a fan of Liverpool, we are disappointed for him leaving. Because not only a good human leaving, but a very good full-back is leaving us as well.

“But I also worked at clubs like AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord where every season a very good player or multiple very good players have left the club, so I am maybe a bit more used to it.

“But the experience I have – and this club as well – is that if a very good player is leaving, the next very good player will step up, and that is probably what is going to happen now.

“I am not here to tell the fans how they should react. We are all disappointed but Trent is the first one also who he said he would prefer us as a team and a club not to be not too much distracted by this announcement.

“I am hoping all the energy on Sunday goes to the players and less as possible to Trent – unless it is positive then they can do whatever they want.”

Slot also confirmed that Bradley will be in the starting line-up against the Gunners, as the Reds boss gets an extended look at the 21-year-old Irishman’s talents.

“Conor will start, he needs playing time, games under his belt to be prepared for next season,” Slot added.

“Unfortunately he hasn’t been fit all season but to become a good player you have to be fit all season but we have a lot of confidence in him as a very good full-back for Liverpool.”

Latest Liverpool news: Slot striker warning / Ruthless exit considered

🔴 Arne Slot warned three Liverpool transfer targets will BOMB at Anfield

🔴 Liverpool ‘consider’ selling crucial star for £68m against Arne Slot’s wishes

🔴 Blockbuster Mo Salah transfer to Saudi REBOOTED as big-wig sends Liverpool chilling 42-word warning

VOTE – Who should Liverpool replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with?