Liverpool are reportedly considering a blockbuster move for Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, with Arne Slot’s view on signing a new front man now clear.

The Reds already have the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo as striker options but the suggestion is that Slot wants more competition for the trio.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool boss Slot is a big admirer of Thuram and the Premier League leaders could consider a big-money swoop for the forward.

The report claims that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was also a fan of Thuram and the Reds made enquiries about him during the German coach’s stint in charge.

The 27-year-old Inter striker is under contract until 2028 but his deal includes an €85m (£70.9m / $89.6m) release clause, which has caught the attention of several top sides.

Thuram joined Inter on a free transfer in 2023 and has scored 23 goals and made 19 assists in 61 appearances so far, helping the Nerazzurri lift the Serie A title last season.

His form and release clause have led Liverpool to ‘set their sights’ on signing Thuram, but luring him away from the San Siro in 2025 will be very difficult.

Marcus Thuram: ‘I love San Siro’

While Liverpool are showing interest in Thuram again, the report reiterates the fact that the French international is happy with Inter and has no immediate desire to leave the club.

“I love this stadium, I love San Siro,” Thuram said after France’s 3-1 win over Italy in Milan on Sunday.

“The game against Italy was strange for me. I played against my brothers, which was very strange, but I love all of them, and I was happy to cross paths with them.”

The report adds that Thuram ‘only sees Inter’ and he is fully focused on making this season a successful one for the Italian giants.

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are keen to bring in attacking reinforcements but in the winger position rather than up front, with the future of Mo Salah still unclear.

We understand that Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi are all on Liverpool’s radar, while Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also being considered by the Reds.

Liverpool transfer round-up: Chelsea want Kelleher / January signing 'closed'

Meanwhile, Chelsea are considering a shock move for Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and a report claims the Reds will have ‘little choice’ but to cash in if their target valuation is met.

Kelleher has always performed well when deputising for Alisson Becker, though that’s not stopped the Reds from undercutting the Irishman.

Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer before loaning the 24-year-old back to Valencia. Mamardashvili is expected to arrive at Anfield next summer, at which point Kelleher could be relegated to third choice.

It’s claimed Chelsea have lined up a move in the summer of 2025 for Kelleher, despite already having four other senior goalkeepers in their ranks. £35m should be enough to sign him, with Juventus and Napoli also interested.

In other news, Liverpool have reportedly taken a big step towards securing the signing of Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade in the January transfer window, who we revealed as a concrete Reds target months ago.

Reports from Spain claim Liverpool have ‘practically closed’ the signing of Bade having ‘agreed a fee’ of €25m (£20.9m, $26.5m) to bring the centre-half to Anfield.

IN FOCUS: Marcus Thuram vs Darwin Nunez, stats this season