Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been urged to keep goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, despite Alisson also being at Anfield and a deal having been agreed for Giorgi Mamardashvili to join in summer 2025.

Kelleher has once again stood in for Alisson in recent Liverpool matches while the Brazilian has been recovering from a hamstring problem. Alisson is hopeful of returning to full fitness in time for Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Sunday November 24, their first game back after the international break.

Slot has a big decision to make with his keepers. Kelleher has been brilliant as Liverpool’s deputy, pulling off a number of vital saves. Indeed, Slot has labelled the Republic of Ireland international an ‘excellent’ keeper, while his predecessor Jurgen Klopp called the shot-stopper ‘world class’.

Despite this huge praise from Liverpool managers past and present, Alisson is expected to come straight back into the starting eleven when fit as he is regarded as the best keeper in the world.

Kelleher could be pushed further down the pecking order when Mamardashvili arrives at the end of the season. Liverpool have agreed a £29million (€34.7m / $36.6m) deal with Valencia for the Georgian.

Ex-Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has discussed Kelleher’s situation and suggested it would be ‘mad’ for Liverpool to let the 25-year-old leave.

“They need to make Kelleher the No 1. I’d hate to see him go,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT.

“Alisson’s had injuries over the last few years. He’s a terrific goalkeeper, he’s a fantastic goalkeeper.

“From what I’ve seen from Kelleher, you see how he’s grown, his ability on the ball, he has much bigger confidence than he had 18 months ago and rightly so, he’s playing more football.

“Now for Ireland, he’s now become their most important player and he’s going to have to be when they play England tomorrow.

“Kelleher has moved up pretty quickly and I think it would be a mad mistake [to let him depart].

“In some ways, Arne Slot might look at him and think: ‘He is the future, yes we made a goalkeeper change and yes Alisson was our No 1…’

“But I’m not sure he’ll drop Kelleher when Alisson is fit. I’m not convinced by that at all.

“I think he’s earned the right to stay in the team and Alisson is going to have to dislodge him.

“It’s not a guarantee for me that Alisson gets fit and comes straight back in the team.”

Slot and Liverpool face major keeper decisions

Next summer will be a summer of change for Liverpool in the keeper department. As mentioned, Mamardashvili is poised to join, while the Reds must also decide what to do with Alisson and Kelleher.

Alisson will not want to be rotated with Mamardashvili as he is aware of his standing as arguably the best keeper in the world. Should Liverpool decide to sell the 32-year-old, then he will most likely join a Saudi club.

But Kelleher does not want to remain as a backup behind Mamardashvili, either. Kelleher has spoken on a number of occasions about his desire to leave Anfield and establish himself as a regular starter elsewhere.

On Thursday, it was claimed that Kelleher has told friends he plans to quit Liverpool at the end of the season in order to find a new club.

Interested sides were previously put off by Liverpool’s £20-25m demands for Kelleher. However, with his contract expiring in June 2026, Liverpool will be more open to negotiating his exit next year.

