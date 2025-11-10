Liverpool are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion star Yankuba Minteh as they prepare for life after Anfield icon Mohamed Salah, according to a report.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that Liverpool are ‘plotting a move’ for Minteh as Salah’s ‘long-term replacement’. Liverpool see the Brighton winger as ‘one of the most exciting players in the Premier League’, while Arne Slot already rates him highly after they worked together at Feyenoord.

Minteh ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ for the Reds, and it is a deal that ‘would make sense’ as they look to re-energise the right flank.

Yankuba Minteh career in numbers

Has won 19 caps for The Gambia so far, scoring seven times

Joined Newcastle United for £7m before leaving for Brighton in a £30m deal

His Brighton record stands at eight goals and eight assists in 49 matches

O’Rourke states that ‘nothing is imminent’ for Minteh at this stage, though Liverpool could enter exploratory talks in the summer to try and tee up a deal.

Brighton are expected to hold out for £60-70m (up to €80m / $92m) before selling the wide man. The Seagulls are notoriously tough sellers and could double their money on Minteh – or more.

Minteh was labelled an ‘extremely dangerous’ player by Feyenoord legend Willem van Hanegem during his time in the Eredivisie, and he has taken his game to the next level since moving to England.

Brighton ace developing into a top winger

The 21-year-old has managed one goal and three assists in 12 appearances so far this term.

Minteh possesses blistering pace which allows him to take on opposition defenders with relative ease. He excels in quick, direct attacking moves, which has drawn comparisons with Salah.

Clearly, Minteh is a long way off Salah’s goalscoring output right now, but he is still young and has the potential to develop into a fearsome Premier League winger.

Slot is known for his ability to get the best out of wingers and this could see Minteh thrive at Anfield, should an agreement be struck with Brighton next year.

Football Insider is not one of the most reliable transfer news outlets around, though O’Rourke is a respected figure in the industry and has good connections. As such, it is likely that Liverpool are indeed tracking Minteh as a possible successor for Salah.

Which other forwards are Liverpool keen on?

Minteh is not the only right-sided attacker Liverpool are monitoring. They would love to prise Michael Olise away from Bayern Munich, but that will be extremely difficult.

Antoine Semenyo is far more likely to secure a transfer next summer, as he is gearing up to leave Bournemouth.

Numerous journalists have reported on Liverpool’s strong interest in Semenyo. They admire his ability to cause mayhem on either flank, thanks to his excellent dribbling and much-improved finishing.

Semenyo could cost slightly more than Minteh, with Bournemouth valuing him at £75m (€85.5m / $99m) or higher.

Liverpool are also on alert in case Real Madrid decide to let Rodrygo leave amid his struggle for game time under Xabi Alonso. Although, Rodrygo would rather play on the left.

Slot’s pursuit of a new right winger will depend on how long Salah can continue starring at the top level. The Egyptian is now 33, while his contract runs until June 2027.

Salah has had a slow season thus far, having scored just five times, while he will also head to AFCON in December. But Salah has proven his doubters wrong before, and Liverpool fans will expect him to get back to his best soon.

The two-time Premier League champion is in phenomenal shape and will firmly believe he can continue scoring until at least 2027.