Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal for Takefusa Kubo

Liverpool are on the verge of their first signing of the Arne Slot era, with a deal for Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo ‘at the final stages,’ per reports.

The Reds have been in the market for a new right-winger who can be a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah and the Japanese international is considered one of the best young players in that position in LaLiga.

Kubo, 22, joined Real Sociedad from Real Madrid for just £5.5m in the summer of 2022. He has since made 85 appearances for the Spanish club, scoring 16 goals and making 14 assists in the process.

According to Japanese outlet Sponichi, Liverpool are at the ‘final stages’ of completing the signing of Kubo, after having a bid of around £55m accepted for the winger.

Real Madrid have a 50% sell-on clause in Kubo’s contract, meaning they will receive approximately £27.5m from the deal.

He is only expected to improve as he gains experience and as a left-footed right-winger, looks an ideal replacement for Salah as speculation continues to surround the Reds talisman’s future.

Report: Liverpool seal move for Salah replacement

Salah has just 12 months remaining on his contract at Anfield. Sources have informed TEAMtalk that it is very unlikely he’ll leave this summer, but could depart in a year’s time.

The 32-year-old remains a vital player for the Reds, having scored 25 goals across all competitions last season.

Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold is also in the final year of his contract, along with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

When asked about the futures of the key trio, the Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes said: “These are private matters between club and players.”

“The only concern I and Arne have about situations is total commitment from the players to the cause for next season and we’re absolutely convinced that will be the case.”

But it makes good sense for Liverpool to plan ahead for Salah’s potential departure regardless and Kubo could prove to be an excellent long-term addition to Slot’s squad.

He can also play on the left wing or as an attacking midfielder, so will provide cover in multiple areas for the Dutchman if Liverpool are successful in sealing a deal.

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keeping tabs on Kubo, having previously praised his season-long loan with Mallorca in 2021/22.

“I think he’s having a good season,” Zidane said about Kubo back in 2019.

Real Madrid also have the option to re-sign Kubo for £27.5m due to a buyback clause in his contract, but Sponichi’s report suggests Liverpool have won the race for his signature.

