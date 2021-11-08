Liverpool, Arsenal learn price for Real Madrid man set to move on

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly been told how much they will need to pay to sign a Real Madrid attacker in January.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sit fourth in the Premier League table after 11 games. They had gone unbeaten until Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham.

Liverpool fought back twice but could not stop the Irons, who overtook them into third with three points.

The Reds will be hoping for a response following the end of the international break. They take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Saturday November 20.

Their upcoming opponents have recently hit a purple patch, winning four matches on the spin. The Gunners are also unbeaten since August’s 5-0 thrashing by Man City.

Both Premier League giants are eyeing potential recruits in January to push them further up the table. One target is Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

The Spaniard joined Los Blancos back in 2015 for just €3.9million. He has gone on to win a host of trophies, including two league titles and two Champions Leagues.

However, Asensio has fallen down the pecking order recently. He is yet to complete a full 90 minutes in La Liga this term as Carlo Ancelotti prefers to operate with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on either wing.

ESPN, citing reports in the Spanish press, state that Real are open to selling the 25-year-old. They will allow him to move on this winter if his €40m (£34.1m) price tag is met.

That sum is achievable for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. The Reds’ record signing is Virgil van Dijk, who was brought in from Southampton for £75m. Arsenal’s, meanwhile, is £72m winger Nicolas Pepe.

The report also provides some insight into Arteta’s thinking. It claims the manager wants Asensio to link up with playmaker Martin Odegaard. They were team-mates in the Spanish capital before Odegaard’s switch to Emirates Stadium earlier this year.

Redknapp questions Liverpool defender

Meanwhile, pundit Jamie Redknapp has questioned Joel Matip’s decision-making after the loss to West Ham.

The centre-back stepped towards Jarrod Bowen in the build up to Pablo Fornals’ goal when he perhaps should have dropped off.

“I don’t know what Joel Matip is doing here, why he gets attracted to the ball and then just doesn’t run back to his own goal,” Redknapp said.

“You can see Fornals, he’s running behind and Matip gets attracted to the ball. Just drop back, sprint back! But instead he tries to run to the ball.

“It’s a big mistake and the goalkeeper has got to do better as well. Alisson had a really poor day.”

