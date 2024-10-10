Arsenal legend fears Liverpool will be a ‘massive problem’ if Slot fixes frustrating star

Ian Wright has declared Liverpool would be ‘definitely easily favourites’ to beat Arsenal and Manchester City to the Premier League title if Arne Slot fixes a big-money player.

Chelsea have started the season brightly and Liverpool currently top the table, though the common consensus is the title race will come down to Arsenal vs Man City.

But according to Gunners legend Ian Wright, it’s Arne Slot’s Reds who would be runaway favourites to secure their second EPL title if the frustrating figure of Darwin Nunez were to fine-tune his game.

Nunez – who cost an initial £64m to sign from Benfica in 2022 – has been characterised by struggles to stay onside and wastefulness in front of goal since arriving. But per Wright, if Liverpool and Slot can refine Nunez’s game and get the Uruguayan converting his chances, they’ll be a ‘massive problem’ for their title rivals.

“Can you imagine, can you imagine if Nunez could score consistently?” said the former striker on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

“That’s a lot of money to play for a squad player. I see [Diogo] Jota as the main man, he’s an impact player and that’s a lot of money for an impact player

“I’ve seen enough of him now. I thought at some stage it would click for him, but it’s not clicked in for him. If it clicked in for him then Liverpool are definitely easily favourites, easily one of the favourites. Liverpool with a firing Darwin Nunez, I’m telling you, it’s a massive problem.”

Will Liverpool title challenge hinge on Darwin Nunez?

While it would certainly help rather than hinder Liverpool’s efforts if Darwin found a clinical edge, it appears unlikely that it’s the Uruguayan who will determine their title fate.

Jota has quickly established himself as Slot’s go-to man in the striker position this term. As such, Nunez has made just a single start in the Premier League so far.

Jota has often struggled with injuries in the past and notably spent time on the sidelines last term in three separate spells. But fitness permitting it will be the Portuguese and not Nunez who is tasked with leading Liverpool’s line this season.

Of far greater importance to Liverpool’s ambitions is keeping their ageing superstars fit.

Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are not only three of Liverpool’s best players, but also three of world football’s finest too.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, the trio are all the wrong side of 30 and keeping them fit for a full campaign is of far greater importance than refining Nunez’s game.

Alisson, 32, suffered a hamstring injury last time out in the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Subsequent scans have confirmed the issue will sideline the Brazilian until after the November international break.

Caoimhin Kelleher is a more than capable deputy, though Alisson will be a big miss nonetheless.

Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid latest / Zubimendi speaks out

In other news, The Sun claimed Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘on the verge’ of joining Real Madrid. The right-back is in the final year of his Reds deal and can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1.

The latest from Spain has claimed Real Madrid are weighing up a cut-price January bid in the region of €25m. If Alexander-Arnold refuses to sign a new deal, the winter window would be Liverpool’s last chance to collect a fee.

However, it was also claimed Liverpool want more than just money and would push to bring either Aurelien Tchouameni or Rodrygo the other way.

Elsewhere, Martin Zubimendi – Liverpool’s No 1 transfer target last summer – has seemingly quashed speculation he’ll sign with Man City in January.

On the back of Rodri suffering an ACL injury Man City emerged as a genuine threat to snap up the Spaniard. But per Zubimendi, the “best solution” for his career is “staying at Real Sociedad.”

