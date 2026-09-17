Liverpool plan to tie down Rio Ngumoha to a new contract in the coming weeks and extend his stay at Anfield amid interest from Arsenal, according to a reliable source, as the winger’s stance on leaving the Reds for the Gunners comes to light.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on June 5 that Liverpool were planning to hand Ngumoha a new deal.

Bayern Munich were interested in Ngumoha at the time, but Liverpool were dismissive of suggestions that the left-winger could leave Anfield in the summer transfer window.

On September 3, Graeme Bailey reported that Liverpool have agreed a new contract in principle with Ngumoha.

Bailey reported at the time: ‘We understand the deal has been agreed in principle and discussions are now moving towards the player formally signing the contract, with Liverpool hopeful of announcing the agreement in the coming weeks.

‘Sources insist only finer details now need to be ironed out.’

However, Arsenal’s interest in Ngumoha has since emerged.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano are among those who have reported Arsenal’s interest in Ngumoha.

Reliable journalist Dean Jones, though, has now claimed that Liverpool are confident that the 18-year-old England international winger will put to paper on a new deal.

Reporting in FlashScore, Jones, who has over 127,000 followers on X, has said that Liverpool are ‘confident they will agree a new contract’ with the winger ‘despite fresh interest in the teenager from Arsenal’.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard left Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions tried to sign Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior, but in the end, they could not get in a specialist left-winger.

Jones has noted: ‘Sources say Arsenal are currently watching Ngumoha from afar and have not made formal approaches for the player.

‘However, they would be interested in exploring the possibility of a move if the opportunity arose.

‘Liverpool are now expected to act decisively to ensure that opportunity does not materialise.

‘The club have already taken initial steps towards a new agreement, with conversations held to establish what Ngumoha wants from his next contract and how Liverpool see his pathway developing.’

Jones has further noted that Liverpool’s ‘preference is to conclude an agreement within the next month’, so that it puts to bed all speculation of an Anfield exit.

The reporter concluded: ‘Arsenal, meanwhile, remain willing to consider additions in January in any area where they feel their squad is light.

‘Liverpool’s intention is to make sure Ngumoha is tied down before he becomes a realistic option for them.’

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Rio Ngumoha is happy at Liverpool

Ngumoha is also said to be happy at Liverpool and is not itching to swap Anfield for the Emirates Stadium anytime soon.

The Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele reported on September 16: ‘It is understood Ngumoha is aware of interest from elsewhere – not just Arsenal and Bayern Munich – but is happy at Liverpool.

‘Ngumoha signed a three-year professional contract on September 25 of last year.

‘That was the longest deal a player of his age could sign and the club also has a salary cap for youngsters – though the player will be remunerated well from bonuses.

‘Sources close to the situation this week insisted there is no update on a new contract just yet but Ngumoha is enjoying life at Anfield.

‘Liverpool are keen to reward him for his meteoric rise in the last 12 months.’

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