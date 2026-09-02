Lamine Camara to Liverpool in 2027 is ON after Monaco sporting director reveals private chat

Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Lamine Camara to Anfield in 2027, with AS Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro revealing what he has told the midfielder after his proposed transfer deadline-day move to Chelsea collapsed.

Chelsea came close to signing Camara from Monaco on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Xabi Alonso’s side had an agreement in place with Monaco over a £47million deal for Camara.

The 22-year-old Senegal international midfielder had also agreed personal terms with Chelsea and had undergone a medical.

However, Monaco decided against proceeding with the deal and informed Camara and Chelsea that they plan to keep the midfielder.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that Camara is furious that he could not complete the move to Chelsea.

TalkSPORT transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has since reported that Liverpool had told Camara and Monaco to wait, as the Reds look to secure the midfielder’s services in 2027.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “Liverpool don’t want Lamine Camara now.

“They never explored it.

“Alexis Mac Allister is still at the club.

“But my understanding is that Liverpool said to Monaco, ‘Wait’.

“Liverpool said to Camara, ‘Wait’.

“Now, to be clear, so this is not taken out of context, we are not saying Liverpool interfered in the deal relating to Chelsea.

“We were saying all day, Liverpool said to Monaco and Liverpool said to Camara, if you don’t get your move, and it was not looking likely in the middle of the day, we will be back for you potentially in 2027.”

Liverpool will now be delighted to learn that Monaco are willing to sell Camara next year, with sporting director Scuro having personally reassured him about a potential exit.

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AS Monaco will sell Lamine Camara in 2027

BBC Sport football journalist Nizaar Kinsella wrote on X at 12:42pm on September 2: “An interesting press conference with Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro has shed further light on the collapse of Lamine Camara’s proposed move to Chelsea.

“Scuro revealed that Xabi Alonso spoke directly to the player and outlined the timeline that led to the deal falling through.

“He indicated that the situation was closely linked to Folarin Balogun’s proposed move and described Monaco’s decision to end negotiations as ‘part of the game’.

“Scuro also said Camara had asked to leave the club, but added that he had since spoken to the midfielder and reassured him that he would secure a major transfer ‘very soon’ and could have ‘even better options than he did yesterday’.

“Camara is expected to return to action for Monaco and, according to Scuro, remains fully committed and professional despite the disappointment of the failed move.

“Monaco went into deadline day not wanting to sell Camara and preferring to sell Balogun instead.”

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