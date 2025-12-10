Spectacular claims have emerged that Liverpool are open to selling Alisson Becker in 2026, but where would the Brazilian be most likely to end up if he was to leave?

Perhaps it shouldn’t be too surprising that Liverpool are looking to a future without Alisson, given they added Giorgi Mamardashvili to their goalkeeping department this summer. The Georgian had been a regular in LaLiga for Valencia and at the time of his arrival, appeared primed to become Alisson’s long-term successor if he was patient enough.

But Alisson is still undoubtedly the better goalkeeper, and so Sacha Tavolieri’s bold claims that Liverpool are open to his sale next summer will certainly generate some debate.

Given his ability, most clubs in the world would surely like to have Alisson, but who specifically needs a goalkeeper and could realistically have a chance of capturing him?

We’ve assessed some possible destinations for the 33-year-old.

AC Milan

Tavolieri’s report centred around interest in a move for Alisson by AC Milan, who will need a new goalkeeper next summer if Mike Maignan runs his contract down.

Maignan, who was a target for Chelsea in the summer, has been a strong servant for Milan. He replaced Gianluigi Donnarumma in 2021 and they would be hoping for another succession plan that works that effectively.

Alisson previously shone in Serie A for Roma in the 2017-18 season, which earned him his move to Liverpool. Needless to say, all elite clubs are aware of what Alisson is capable of by now, but those in Italy have known for an extra year than most.

Milan have a good history with Brazilian players, such as Cafu, Kaka and, in Alisson’s position, Dida.

Therefore, a return to a league he knows well, still in European football, could be appealing in theory.

Saudi Pro League

Financially, one of the more likely routes for Alisson to leave Liverpool would be to the Saudi Pro League, where clubs – especially the four backed by the country’s Public Investment Fund – find it easier to meet the demands behind signing a player of that calibre.

Usually, the four candidates to take a player to the Pro League are Al-Nassr, Al Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

Their current main goalkeepers, respectively, are Bento, Yassine Bounou, Predrag Rajkovic and Edouard Mendy. It’s notable that all of them have used international spots for the goalkeeper department.

With the exception of Alisson’s compatriot Bento, all of those goalkeepers are in the latter stages of their careers. So too is Alisson, true, but he has maintained a higher standard up to this point and would be seen as an upgrade on any of them.

But some movement away would likely be needed to open up that kind of move for him and it remains to be seen if he wants to participate at that level of competition.

It’s worth recalling Mendy, who captains Al-Ahli, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Internacional

The emotional option for Alisson, if he is ready to make such a step, would be to return to his first club, Internacional in his native Brazil.

“I want to return, especially to Inter,” he said over the summer. “I don’t know when it will happen, but I still want to do it at a high level. That’s what I have planned.”

Alisson made 101 appearances for Internacional between 2013 and 2016, winning four state championships.

Their main goalkeeper at the moment is Sergio Rochet, a 32-year-old Uruguay international who won’t necessarily be seen as a long-term prospect.

Alisson has alluded to wanting to play for Internacional again while still at the top of his own game, so he could feel the time is right – but they may have a harder time affording him given he’ll still be under contract until at least 2027.

Who else might need a goalkeeper?

Looking around the big clubs in European football, Bayern Munich have Manuel Neuer coming to the end of his contract next year – but they do already have Jonas Urbig on board to succeed the German legend.

Paris Saint-Germain replaced Donnarumma with Lucas Chevalier this summer and although the former Lille keeper hasn’t fully convinced yet, he still has the backing of the European champions for now.

Real Madrid still have Thibaut Courtois, who moved from Chelsea in the same summer Liverpool bought Alisson, while rivals Barcelona invested in Joan Garcia from Espanyol in the summer just gone.

As for any other routes back to Italy, perhaps? Tuesday’s opponents and Milan’s main rivals Inter have Yann Sommer out of contract at the end of the season. Alternatively, there has been a bit of scrutiny on Juventus’ Michele Di Gregorio recently, but it doesn’t seem like a serious long-term issue just yet.

Staying in the Premier League with a club other than Liverpool seems unlikely as things stand, though it would be quite the story.

For now, Alisson will continue with his individual battle to stay ahead of Mamardashvili in the pecking order – one he is winning at the moment when fit – but in 2026, there could be some bigger questions to resolve.

