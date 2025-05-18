An Aston Villa star who is on the radar of Liverpool has been tipped to reject their advances, as he is eyeing a bigger prize come the end of next season.

Villa have been taken from a relegation battle when Unai Emery joined to European mainstays in just a few seasons. Indeed, they have confirmed European football in some capacity for next season, the third season in a row that they’ve done so.

They have propelled themselves into a good position with some fantastic players, the likes of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, and recent loan signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio also helping.

The former pair have both been linked with big clubs as a result of their consistent starring performances. A few big-six clubs have been linked with both.

TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are all interested in Rogers, while Liverpool have also been linked.

But the Premier League champions, and all the other sides, seem as if they’ll be turned down, as per transfer insider Graeme Bailey.

“Liverpool love Morgan Rogers, there’s no getting away from that,” he told TBRFootball.

“But it’s highly unlikely that Rogers leaves for more than one reason. With a lot of these players, the feedback I’m getting from the players’ camps is that they are very mindful that we’re in a World Cup cycle now.

“So someone like Rogers, if he leaves now, if he goes to Liverpool for instance, then playing devil’s advocate and it doesn’t work out, he’s not going to the World Cup.”

Rogers has a chance with England

England reached the final of the last major tournament, and with a similar group of players now, they’ll be tipped to come somewhere near success again at the World Cup, and prospective players will want to ensure their participation.

Rogers has played for England four times after debuting in late 2024, and his last outing was a 90-minute one in victory against Latvia.

After 14 goals and 15 assists for Villa so far this season in all competitions, he’ll expect a place in the next England squad, facing Andorra in a World Cup qualifier before a friendly against Senegal.

But the attacking midfielder is yet to score or assist for England, so he’ll want to match up his international form to his club form so there’s no way Thomas Tuchel can’t pick him.

In new surroundings, there’s no guarantee he’s the same player, so the safest bet for him ahead of the 2026 World Cup is to continue banging down the door at Villa, and trying to impact England games when called upon.

Liverpool round-up: Two defensive deals sealed

Liverpool have moved to give right-back Conor Bradley a new contract until 2029, locking him down after the exit of fellow right-sided defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Another right-back move is soon to be completed, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano stating Jeremie Frimpong “will be the new right-back” for the Reds, and the deal will be “official” in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be looking to seek the advice of former manager Jurgen Klopp before making an attempt to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

And, though Liverpool remain interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea are hoping to move fast for that move and are expected to start talks soon.

