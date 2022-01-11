Graham Potter has been speaking about the future of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma amid interest from Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Liverpool were linked with the 25-year-old before the summer transfer window amid Gini Wijnaldum’s impending move to PSG. A bid from the Reds never came about, but they have been tracking Bissouma’s progress ever since.

They are not alone in the transfer hunt as Aston Villa are also keen. Sky Sports claim Steven Gerrard is ready to battle his former club for Bissouma. The report states a switch to Villa Park could happen as early as this month.

An update from The Athletic on Sunday put his price tag at £50million. This would see Potter’s team make a £35m profit on Bissouma, following his transfer from Lille in July 2018.

Bissouma is away with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, but questions are still being asked about his future.

Following Brighton’s FA Cup win over West Brom, Potter revealed a new deal is in the works. However, he also made an admission about the club’s standing in the football pyramid, suggesting they could sell to a larger club.

“The contract is something between the player and the club,” Potter said (via MEN).

“We are comfortable with where we are at, we know the situation. I will just try to help him when he comes back from the AFCON and help him get back to his best.

“When he does that, he is a top player. We want to keep all our players but I also understand the way the market is and the way football is. We understand where we are in the football pyramid.

“You know that things can happen but my expectation is that we will have a strong squad come the end of the transfer window.”

Jurgen Klopp provides update on Liverpool forward

Meanwhile, Klopp reckons Takumi Minamino will be ‘very important’ for the Reds over the coming weeks.

Liverpool need the Japan international to step up alongside Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota as Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are on international duty.

Minamino returned to the fold in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town, coming off the bench at half time.

“Taki was injured. Nothing serious but serious enough that he couldn’t play,” Klopp said.

“It’s not the longest rehab in his life hopefully – or maybe it was the longest rehab hopefully.

“But he is back and very important for us, very, very important – especially when we have a lot of games coming up and we know that two of our main guys up front are not here.

“It’s good. I liked Taki a lot when he came on (as a substitute). He’s actually in a really good shape but, of course, the injury interrupted it slightly.

“But now he’s back, it’s good and we need him desperately.”

