LaLiga giant get serious for signing of Liverpool legend Mo Salah – he’ll replace all-time great

One of LaLiga’s biggest sides are now ‘serious’ about signing Liverpool icon, Mohamed Salah, who would replace an outbound legend of the club, according to reports.

Salah – who was recently named the fourth greatest Liverpool player ever by the club – left the Reds earlier this summer. The 34-year-old still had a year remaining on his deal, though with his performance levels declining and his influence at Anfield diminishing, a mutual parting of the ways was agreed.

Salah is currently with Egypt at the World Cup where he’ll square off against Lionel Messi and Argentina on Tuesday evening.

If, as expected, Egypt’s World Cup run ends there, attention will turn to Salah’s club career, and more specifically, who he signs for next.

Incredible links to Everton have been quickly shot down by David Moyes who declared a cross-city switch to Liverpool’s great rivals to be “impossible.”

Instead, the latest from AfricaTopSports claims Salah’s future could lay in Spain by way of Atletico Madrid.

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Atletico Madrid want to sign Mo Salah

Diego Simeone’s side are waving goodbye to one of their all-time greats in Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The Frenchman is Atleti’s all-time leading scorer with 213 goals across all competitions. However, all good things must come to an end and Griezmann has already agreed to join MLS side Orlando City, with that deal becoming official on July 13.

Simeone is no stranger to signing veteran forwards with a point to prove. Aside from bringing Griezmann back to the club in 2022, he previously had a hand in signing Luis Suarez in 2020, and David Villa before that in 2013.

Each iconic forward was aged 30-plus at the time of their respective arrivals, and in the cases of Villa and Suarez, Atletico Madrid would win LaLiga in the seasons the players joined.

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AfricaTopSports state Atleti have targeted Salah as Griezmann’s successor, and they’re now ‘serious’ about striking a deal.

Aiding their cause is obviously the fact no transfer fee has to be paid. Nevertheless, the sign-on fee and salary commitments will be significant.

The report concluded by stating Atleti view Salah as potentially a ‘statement signing’.