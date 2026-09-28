Liverpool in contact to sign Real Madrid maestro and new multi-year contract won’t stop them

Liverpool have kept the lines of communication open with Aurelien Tchouameni’s camp despite the French midfielder agreeing a new long-term contract with Real Madrid, TEAMtalk understands.

The Reds are long-term admirers of the French international and spoke to Real Madrid about a potential deal during the summer, when there was interest in taking the midfielder to Anfield.

Manchester United were also interested in Tchouameni, but the situation changed after the 25-year-old held talks with new Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho and subsequently agreed terms on a new long-term contract.

That new deal did not end Liverpool’s interest, however, with sources indicating that the club have maintained communication with the player’s camp.

Liverpool ultimately decided against adding another midfielder during the summer, even after the sale of Curtis Jones.

United, meanwhile, turned their attention towards alternative targets including Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Liverpool are understood to be satisfied with the progress being made by young midfielders Trey Nyoni and James McConnell, with the club prepared to continue giving them opportunities to develop within the first-team environment. That doesn’t mean they’ve ruled out returning to the midfielder market if the right opportunity emerges, however.

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Liverpool not ruling out spectacular Tchouameni move

We understand Liverpool would consider a move for a midfielder of sufficient calibre, and Tchouameni would firmly fall into that category.

The Frenchman remains committed to fighting for his position at Real Madrid and is continuing to compete for regular football under Mourinho.

The key question now is whether Tchouameni establishes himself as one of Mourinho’s first-choice starters as the season progresses.

Despite committing his future to Real Madrid, we understand Tchouameni would not be prepared to accept a role as merely a squad player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That could become significant for Liverpool if the midfielder’s situation changes and he begins to reassess his position at the Spanish giants.

For now, Liverpool are not actively pushing for a deal and Tchouameni remains a Real Madrid player with a new long-term contract.

But we understand the Reds have not closed the door, with communication with his camp maintained and the midfielder continuing to be viewed as a player of the calibre Liverpool would consider if circumstances change.

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