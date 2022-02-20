The future of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has seemingly been determined after a report stated the reasoning behind his decision.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is currently one of the hottest properties on the continent. Tchouameni operates primarily as a holding midfielder and has become known for being an attacking team’s worst nightmare.

Indeed, prior to this weekend’s fixtures, Tchouameni had made at least 13 more tackles and interceptions combined (131) than any other player in Ligue 1 this season (via WhoScored).

It is that defensive acumen that has seen the regular in Didier Deschamps’ France side emerge on the radars of England’s biggest clubs.

Indeed, Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea have all been linked with the all-action midfielder.

From Liverpool’s perspective, he was earmarked as a top summer target for Julian Ward – who will succeed Michael Edwards as the Reds’ primary transfer operator in the summer.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly tasked Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia with scuppering that move.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are expected to target central midfield in the summer window and the Frenchman – valued around the £67m mark – would cost significantly less than fellow target Declan Rice.

Tchouameni, Monaco in agreement

However, according to Goal (citing French outlet Le 10 Sport), the trio are all set to be left empty handed.

That’s because Tchouameni has reportedly decided remaining at Monaco for at least another six months beyond the current campaign is his best option.

His reasoning behind that notion stems from his World Cup ambitions. Tchouameni has racked up seven caps for Les Bleus since making his senior debut in 2021. Given the World Cup is due to take place later this year in Qatar, he does not want to jeopardise his position by moving to a club where his minutes won’t be guaranteed.

Tchouameni is competing with the likes of N’Golo Kante for a holding berth in the engine room. Given that extremely high level of competition, his reasoning is understandable.

As such, and given his outlook, Goal state Monaco ‘won’t consider’ selling their prized asset this summer.

But once the winter World Cup has passed, speculation heading into the January window is likely to swirl – especially if he excels on the biggest stage.

Man Utd plotting Liverpool transfer hijack

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to get one over Liverpool and gazump Jurgen Klopp’s side to the signing of Fabio Carvalho this summer.

The Reds had reached an agreement in principle to sign the 19-year-old attacker in January. However, despite a medical being completed, Liverpool were unable to apply the finishing touches before window slammed shut.

Regardless, the widely held belief is Liverpool will actively continue to pursue Carvalho. Indeed, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported further talks with Carvalho have been pencilled in for the back end of February.

However, the Daily Star Sunday reports that Manchester United are ready to launch a late move to hijack the deal.

They recently sent scouts to check on the 19-year-old in the FA Cup tie against Manchester City. And despite a 4-1 thumping, Carvalho caught the eye, scoring the Cottagers’ only goal that day.

Since then, the paper claims United scouts have watched Carvalho twice more over. And they are now planning a huge charm offensive to persuade the England U18s winger to move to Old Trafford.

However, the paper claims luring Carvalho away from the clutches of those at Anfield is far from easy. As well as already negotiating a fee, the paper claims Liverpool also have a special clause in place for Carvalho. That states that, in the likely event of promotion, Liverpool will allow Carvalho to return to Craven Cottage on a season’s loan.

The Red Devils would likely need to match the clause – put in place at Klopp’s insistence – if they are to gazump them for Carvalho.

