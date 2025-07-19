Liverpool have identified a second Real Madrid player after Rodrygo as a potential new signing this summer, according to a Spanish report, but TEAMtalk’s analysis indicates that Arne Slot does not need him at Anfield.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool have been very active in the summer transfer window. Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili are the new players in Slot’s squad already for next season, and that is not the end at all for Liverpool’s plans.

Liverpool are keen on signing a new striker this summer, with Darwin Nunez’s future at Anfield looking bleak.

After failing to convince Newcastle United to sell Alexander Isak, Liverpool are now planning a massive bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool are also keen on a summer deal for Rodrygo, with talkSPORT reporting this week that the Premier League champions are already in talks over the Madrid and Brazil international forward.

Rodrygo could leave Madrid this summer in his quest to play for a club that would use him in his preferred left-wing role.

Luis Diaz generally plays on the left of the Liverpool attack, and with Bayern Munich determined to sign him and planning a second bid, according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Merseyside outfit have identified Rodrygo as his replacement.

According to E-noticies, Rodrygo is not the only Madrid superstar that Liverpool are keen on, with manager Slot also planning a raid on the Spanish and European giants for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Liverpool ‘tried to sign’ Tchouameni in 2022, but the France international midfielder ‘decided’ to join Madrid from AS Monaco instead.

According to the report in the Spanish news outlet, after watching Tchouameni’s ‘spectacular performances’ at Madrid, Liverpool ‘are back on the attack and preparing a big offer to secure his services’.

Why Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid to Liverpool is unlikely

While anything is possible when the summer transfer window is open, it is unlikely that Tchouameni will leave Madrid for Liverpool.

E-noticies themselves have reported that Madrid ‘are not willing to let Tchouaméni leave’ noting that the Frenchman is ‘an essential player for Xabi Alonso’.

Los Blancos ‘will do everything possible to retain’ Tchouameni, who demonstrated his versatility last season by playing as a centre-back on 25 occasions.

The 25-year-old was also a regular under Alonso at the recently concluded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, making six appearances in the competition.

While it would make sense for Liverpool to keep tabs on Tchouameni after missing out on him in 2022, it is very unlikely that the Premier League champions will splash the cash on him this summer.

Signing a central/defensive midfielder is not an urgent priority for Liverpool manager Slot, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister at the top of their game at the moment.

Liverpool’s focus for the remainder of the summer transfer window is to sign a striker, a centre-back and a left-winger.

The Reds are keen on Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, especially with Ibrahima Konate out of contract next summer and Jarell Quansah having already left.

Nunez has failed to impress at centre-forward, so Liverpool want to sign Ekitike to replace the Uruguayan, with Rodrygo a potential replacement for Diaz at left wing.

