Liverpool backed to agree two huge contracts, but third star destined to ‘test the water’ elsewhere

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has predicted that the Reds will manage to finalise new contracts with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, but Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave for a new challenge with Real Madrid.

Amid the changes at both managerial and sporting director level, Liverpool have allowed all of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold to enter the final 12 months of their respective contracts. This has led to speculation that at least one of the world-class stars could leave for free, with a host of clubs in Europe and beyond keeping tabs on their situations.

Liverpool fans are particularly worried about Alexander-Arnold leaving, as the 26-year-old is heading into the prime years of his career and is a target for Real Madrid.

McAteer, who made 139 appearances for Liverpool between 1995 and 1999, has now given his verdict on Alexander-Arnold, while also speaking about Salah and Van Dijk.

When asked to draw comparisons between the right-back and Steven Gerrard, he said: “The days of a one-club player are gone. I don’t think you’ll see a Steven Gerrard again. I don’t really think it goes on anymore.

“There’s so much more to football now, you know, off-the-field contracts, lucrative deals elsewhere. Real Madrid changes the whole landscape for Trent as a person and as a sportsman.

“It opens his world up to different opportunities. It’s Real Madrid, it’s Spain, another language, another culture.

“He’s won everything at Liverpool. It’s not like he’ll look back at his career and wish he stayed back to win the league. Steven Gerrard did that. Steven’s objective in his sports career was to win the league at Liverpool. He almost did it, but it fell away at the end.

“Maybe if Liverpool had not won the league under Klopp, it might entice Trent to want to stay. I just think the chips are stacked against Trent staying at Liverpool right now.”

McAteer then made his prediction for which of the key trio will stay on Merseyside and which will go.

“They [Liverpool] will be working behind the scenes with a strategy and a plan,” he added. “In an ideal world they will want to keep all three. Whether they keep all three is another question.

“Will FSG facilitate keeping them all, I’m not sure, because of the expenditure. The landscape of football has changed again.

“[Dani] Carvajal has just picked up an ACL. He’s 32. Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of his best mates is Jude Bellingham. He’s won everything at Liverpool.

“He’s at that age where he can go and test the water elsewhere. And we know there’s only one club you leave Liverpool for, as a Liverpool fan and as a Liverpool player, it’s Real Madrid. You’d be stupid to think they wouldn’t want him.

“I think personally Trent will go, Salah will stay, and Virgil van Dijk will sign a short-term contract. That’s what I think will happen.”

Next two Liverpool contract recipients named

Liverpool recently announced that young defender Jarell Quansah has penned a new long-term contract. Despite Salah and Alexander-Arnold’s deals running down, Ibrahima Konate and Van Dijk are the next two stars in line for fresh terms.

Pundits continue to advise Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool and try himself out at Madrid. But the latest reports state that Liverpool chiefs are making progress in their talks with his camp and remain determined to keep Madrid at bay.

Although, Alexander-Arnold will only sign a bumper new contract if Liverpool agree to match his ambitions over the next few years.

Van Dijk has emerged as a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, though he has supposedly told friends that he wants to extend with Liverpool.

With regards to Salah, the Saudis dream of taking him to the Middle East in a huge coup, while Paris Saint-Germain are also in the mix.

Just like Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk, Salah appears keen to remain at Liverpool, especially as the Arne Slot era has got off to such a good start.

However, it remains to be seen whether the two parties will agree on a salary. The Reds will want to reduce his wage as Salah is now 32 years old.

Liverpool news: Serie A target, Jota sends Klopp message

Liverpool do need to be prepared just in case Alexander-Arnold leaves. Jeremie Frimpong, Vanderson and Michael Kayode have previously been named as potential right-back replacements, though a new name emerged on Friday.

The Spanish press have claimed that Liverpool are stepping up their hunt to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan.

It is even suggested that there is an ‘agreement’ in place for Dumfries to move to Anfield, should Madrid succeed in their bid to sign Alexander-Arnold.

Although, it is important to note that sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk Liverpool’s No 1 priority is to tie Alexander-Arnold down, rather than land a successor.

Elsewhere, Diogo Jota has reacted to Jurgen Klopp landing his first job after departing Liverpool at the end of last season.

While on international duty, the forward was asked about Klopp becoming Red Bull’s new head of global soccer in January. He replied: “He’s a person I have a lot of affection for, we have to respect his decision. I wish him the best of luck in this new stage.”

Klopp will aid Red Bull with their strategic vision in football, improve their scouting and help to develop coaches. But the move has not gone down well with Borussia Dortmund fans due to Red Bull’s controversial purchase of Leipzig, plus the competition between the two teams in the Bundesliga.