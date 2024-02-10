Liverpool backed to make ‘fantastic’ Premier League boss Klopp’s replacement in shock swoop

Liverpool should consider a surprise move for Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil as they look to find a top-quality successor to Jurgen Klopp, according to one observer.

Klopp will end his hugely successful spell at Anfield this summer. The German has transformed Liverpool since his arrival in October 2015, having helped them win major silverware including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

While he loves the club and the city as a whole, Klopp has admitted he needs a break from football to rest up and spend some time with his family.

Barcelona are trying to convince Klopp into a U-turn by joining them straight after his departure from Liverpool, though it remains to be seen whether that pursuit will be successful.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on the hunt for a coach who can continue the amazing work Klopp has done.

Xabi Alonso is a prime target as he is thriving at Bayer Leverkusen and already has the love of the Liverpool faithful from his playing days. In terms of candidates from the Premier League, Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou are all thought to be under consideration.

DON’T MISS: Classy Prem forward urged to snub Arsenal, Man City for big Liverpool move; star would suit Reds ‘down to the ground’

However, football finance expert Kieran Maguire has suggested the Merseyside giants look into a possible deal for O’Neil.

“Wolves have gone very quietly about their business this season,” he said in an interview with Football Insider.

Liverpool told to pursue integral Wolves man

“If Gary O’Neil was called ‘O’Neillio’ he would be linked with the managerial jobs at Liverpool and Barcelona. He’s done a fantastic job this season.

“There is certainly the opportunity at Wolves for the club to take advantage of that success and cement themselves as part of the Premier League hierarchy.

“They will be looking at expanding the capacity of Molineux and their opportunities to raise revenue to become more competitive.”

O’Neil did well during his spell at Bournemouth and was unlucky to lose his job when the Cherries opted to bring in Andoni Iraola as his replacement.

O’Neil took charge of Wolves just before the start of the 2023-24 season, after Julen Lopetegui walked away from the club in the midst of a row over transfers. Even though the 40-year-old Englishman joined Wolves at the last minute, he has helped them thrive this campaign.

The West Midlands side sit 10th in the Prem, having beaten major teams such as Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Given the great work O’Neil is doing, it is understandable that Liverpool have been told to consider him. Although, Liverpool chiefs may feel O’Neil does not yet have the pedigree needed to help them win more silverware, with Alonso and De Zerbi currently the leading candidates.

READ MORE – Next Liverpool manager: Former Xabi Alonso teammate leaks huge decision on whether he’ll succeed Jurgen Klopp