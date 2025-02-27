Liverpool could initiate a remarkable move for Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer if Mohamed Salah leaves in the summer, according to a three-time Premier League champion.

Liverpool remain in contract negotiations with Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as they try to prevent the world-class trio from leaving on free transfers at the end of the campaign. The Reds remain confident that Salah and Van Dijk will pen new deals, though they are concerned that Alexander-Arnold is preparing to join Real Madrid.

While Liverpool fully believe Salah will stay, the Egyptian has been left frustrated by how long it is taking for an agreement to be reached.

On Wednesday, there was new speculation that Salah could in fact leave as he spoke about his Liverpool spell in the past tense.

Liverpool will need to bring in a top-class forward if Salah departs as he has been in unbelievable form this term, with his record standing at 30 goals and 21 assists from 38 appearances so far.

Palmer is one player who might be able to replace Salah’s influence, as he has established himself as Chelsea’s most crucial player since joining the club. Palmer has even been called ‘the best player in the Premier League’ by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca and pundit Ally McCoist, prior to his recent downturn in form.

Ex-Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has now discussed Palmer’s future and labelled Liverpool as the only Premier League rival who might try to snare him from Chelsea.

Asked if Palmer might attempt to leave Chelsea if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, Yorke replied (via Metro): “He doesn’t strike me as that kind individual.

“I don’t think he would demand to leave Chelsea if he’s playing a season out of the Champions League.

“He’s still very young, and he’s gone there and turned his career around and became the top man there. Why would you walk away from being in a club and being the top man at the same time?

“Where is he going to go and become a top player and the top man? Liverpool?

“Okay, maybe Man United, he said he’s a Man United fan, but he won’t go there because he’s a City man. Outside of that is Arsenal, he won’t go there because Bukayo Saka is there.

“Liverpool might be an option if Mo Salah were to leave, so that might be something that they might look to do. So, watch this space with that if Mo Salah leaves.

“There’s no reason why it would not happen if Mo Salah is to leave. Otherwise, why would he want to leave Chelsea?”

Liverpool ‘the only club that could tempt him’

“He’s the top man at the club. He plays week in, week out. Yes, the Champions League is important. If we keep missing out on Champions League, only then does it become a problem for Cole Palmer.

“Next year, if Chelsea come back, work hard, and make sure they can qualify for the Champions League and compete for the Premier League, then everything is happy for Palmer.

“I genuinely believe that the only club that could tempt him would be Liverpool, and even then, they would have to let Salah go first.”

Chelsea would want a colossal fee to sell Palmer, particularly if a direct rival such as Liverpool entered talks.

As Yorke points out, it is hard to see the playmaker leaving Chelsea in the next 12-18 months as he is Maresca’s main man.

Although, Palmer is extremely ambitious and his stance could change if Chelsea fail to win any silverware in the next few years.

Liverpool transfers: Slot hint over exit; defensive signing talks

Meanwhile, Arne Slot has added fuel to the fire as Liverpool prepare to part ways with Darwin Nunez this summer.

Slot has admitted he has been frustrated with Nunez’s behaviour, while the striker’s form in front of goal has been slammed by supporters.

While Nunez could depart Anfield in the near future, Dean Huijsen is a candidate to improve Liverpool’s defence.

It has been claimed that Liverpool chiefs are in direct talks over Huijsen’s capture from Bournemouth.

