Liverpool have been tipped to raid rivals Everton for talented centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who is being tracked by several elite clubs at the moment.

The 22-year-old is one of the Toffees’ most important players and his impressive performances saw him subject of bids from Manchester United last summer, which were swiftly rejected.

Everton have always stood firm on their £70m+ valuation of Branthwaite and any club who wants to sign him this summer will have to match that.

And now, Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for Branthwaite, with CaughtOffside claiming the Reds are keen along with Tottenham and Man Utd.

Former Everton scout Bryan King has now shared his thoughts on the situation. “It has happened before,” King told Goodison News.

“Players have gone both ways between Everton and Liverpool, that is for sure. Looking at someone like Virgil van Dijk, Branthwaite is a long way off that level. Therefore, it surprises me that Liverpool are looking at Branthwaite.

“I’m sure he would consider the move. However, I cannot see that happening. I think there is more of a chance of him joining a Manchester club or heading to London, but anybody would consider an offer from the team that looks as though they’re going to win the Premier League.”

Real Madrid interested in Jarrad Branthwaite – sources

It’s no secret that Liverpool are looking at centre-backs ahead of the summer, as Arne Slot wants to bring in more competition and a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

While we have had NO confirmation from sources that Liverpool are interested in Branthwaite, we can confirm that Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen on him.

We exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Madrid have discussed the idea of bringing the Everton defender to the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti gave Branthwaite his Premier League debut during his time at Goodison Park and has kept a close eye on his development.

However, we understand that Everton feel they are in a very strong position with Branthwaite and are extremely reluctant to let him go this summer for anything less than a huge bid.

Branthwaite is under contract until 2027, but Everton have the option to extend his deal by another year, so remain in a strong negotiating position.

The Toffees won’t be forced into a cut-price sale of Branthwaite and want to build the future team around him, with a new, lucrative contract for the defender a possibility.

Everton have eight players out of contract in the summer, so they are set to free up a lot of space on the wage bill, which will aid their financial situation.

Liverpool round-up: Serie A winger eyed, Newcastle double raid?!

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly looking at winger targets for the summer amid the uncertainty surrounding Mo Salah.

It’s claimed that the Reds are interested in Como winger Assane Diao, who only joined the Italian club last summer for €12m.

In other news, reports suggest that Liverpool hold concrete interest in two other Newcastle stars alongside Gordon – striker Alexander Isak and full-back Lewis Hall.

According to a fresh update from the Times, Liverpool’s interest in Isak is ‘growing’.

Newcastle are reluctant in the extreme to sell, though we’ve been told Isak would be open to joining Liverpool if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League. Arsenal will provide stiff competition if Isak is on the move. Newcastle value their star striker at £150m.

