Liverpool backed to sign ‘absolute unit’ Frimpong replacement who is an ‘actual right back’

Liverpool are in the mix to sign a top Benfica talent

Liverpool are being backed to beat the likes of Chelsea to signing of an elite defensive talent who is ‘built like a middleweight boxer’ and currently making headlines in Portugal.

The Reds are currently exploring their right-back options, with Jeremie Frimpong having been dumped to the bench in favour of loan signing Ronald Araujo in recent Premier League outings.

However, while the Barcelona loanee has performed well during his short time on Merseyside, well-informed journalist David Lynch, who specialises in all things Liverpool, believes FSG are highly unlikely to sign the South American on a permanent basis.

In the same report, it’s claimed that Andoni Iraola actually favours move for another Barca star, Jules Kounde, or Chelsea’s Malo Gusto instead.

But one talent who could end up at Anfield is Benfica youngster Daniel Banjaqui, who is currently attracting considerable attention for his performances in Portugal.

Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed on October 16 that Chelsea are ready to launch a move for right-back, who has a £38m release clause, after another brutal injury blow to skipper Reece James.

However, the Blues are not the only club showing interest in Banjaqui, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich also tipped to try and strike a deal for the hugely impressive 18-year-old.

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Banjaqui a perfect fit for Liverpool

And, speaking on the Anfield Index’s Transfer Market Metrics podcast, Dave Davis and Dr Phil Barter feel that Banjaqui is an outstanding prospect who could address a significant weakness in Iraola’s squad.

Indeed, the duo have examined his physical attributes, technical qualities and statistical performances, explaining why some of Europe’s biggest clubs are currently pursuing his signature.

For Barter, the attraction begins with just how suitable Banjaqui is for English football: “He’s an actual right back. If you watch his footage as well, he’s tall, athletic.”

Davis was equally impressed by the defender’s physical development, adding: “He’s built like a middleweight boxer, isn’t he? He’s an absolute unit, but he is quick as you said and good on the ball.”

Barter, meanwhile, believes Banjaqui already possesses the ‘fundamental defensive qualities required at the highest level’.

He added: “He can already defend, right? You haven’t got to teach your kid how to defend. He can do that.”

Barter also examined Banjaqui’s displays against top European opposition, including a September encounter with Italian giants AC Milan, while he also referenced the defender’s performance for Portugal Under-21s against the Czech Republic.

“Good positional sense, defended one v one really well, and helped his team get up the pitch,” he explained.

“I think he’s very good at recovering because he’s got that pace as well. So, if he does get caught high, he can get back and support.”

As for all the interest in the teenager, Davis felt the near £40m fee could actually end up proving to be a bargain for the future.

He added: “40mllion pound for someone who could be a starter for years to come. For 40 million pound that could be a great deal. Really good deal.”

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