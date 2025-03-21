Arne Slot has reportedly spoken to Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who Liverpool could sign to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold who is ‘99% certain’ to leave, it’s been claimed.

The Reds are in for a busy few months ahead of the transfer window as they try and tie down Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah to new contracts, before they all expire in June.

The latest reports from Spain have claimed that Alexander-Arnold has made up his mind, however, and Alexander-Arnold is ‘99% certain’ to join Real Madrid.

And according to a report from journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool manager Slot has been in regular contact with Frimpong, suggesting the Reds could swoop for the Dutch international.

“Jeremie Frimpong and Arne Slot were on the phone a lot last month. Both are Dutch, and Slot wanted to sign him in the summer,” Falk told CaughtOffside.

“The Liverpool head coach had been telling the fullback he was still keen to get him. However, he’s very upfront and honest, so Frimpong is aware that, at the moment, a striker and a defender are the main targets for Liverpool who aren’t going to get any fees in for Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold should all three leave at the end of their contracts this summer.

“So, he knows that he’s No.3 on the to-do list for Arne Slot, but if the club can manage to sign both a striker and a defender – he will be the next target. His release clause is nearly €40m (£33.5m, $43.3m), so it’s a lot of money [combined].”

Liverpool to face Man Utd, Man City competition for Frimpong

Frimpong has played a vital role in Leverkusen’s success under Xabi Alonso. This season, he’s cemented his reputation as one of the best wing-backs in Europe, notching four goals and 11 assists in 40 matches so far.

The 24-year-old could be a suitable Alexander-Arnold replacement if the England international leaves for Madrid, but Liverpool will face competition for his signature.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this week that Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested in Frimpong.

We can reveal that both teams are tracking Leverkusen’s Frimpong, as are Barcelona and Real Madrid. We understand that the Dutch international will leave the reigning German champions this summer and Xabi Alonso’s side are already looking at alternatives to the former Celtic man.

United are intent on backing their manager in the transfer market and Amorim is heavily involved in that process, both in terms of finding players that suit his style of play and identifying individuals who are within the club’s budget.

City are looking for a long-term replacement to Kyle Walker, who joined AC Milan on loan in January, and are also hopeful of landing Frimpong’s Leverkusen team-mate, Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool, therefore, will have to move quickly to win the race for Frimpong, and the fact the right-back has a positive relationship with Slot could play into their hands.

