Barcelona are reportedly set to completely withdraw their interest in signing Luis Diaz after it was claimed Liverpool had set a put a huge new price tag on the winger’s head and amid claims two new sides were exploring ambitious deals for the Colombian.

The 28-year-old moved to Anfield in January 2022 for a fee worth £37.5m from FC Porto. Having signed a deal with Liverpool until summer 2027, Diaz now finds himself at something of a career crossroads as Liverpool decide whether to extend his stay or cash in on the 63-times capped Colombia star.

And while he has featured regularly under Arne Slot this season and actually enjoyed the most productive season of his Liverpool career – Diaz has 14 goals and eight assists to his name across the 2024/25 campaign so far – Slot remains unconvinced and is open to the idea of allowing the forward to move on this summer.

To that end, Diaz has a long-term admirer in the form of Barcelona sporting director Deco, who has been regularly linked with a move to bring the Colombian to the Nou Camp and despite the fact that they already boasts two of the best wide talents in the world game in Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

However, according to Sport, any lingering plans Barca had of prising Diaz from Anfield have now been crushed after two new suitors entered the race for his signature and amid claims the Reds are now demanding a hefty €75m (£64.3m, $82.9m) fee for the player.

Describing a move to the Nou Camp as ‘impossible’, the Spanish paper claims growing interest from both Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr – who are both now making serious moves to sign him this summer – has forced the Catalan giant to look elsewhere for potential attacking additions.

Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs confirm Luis Diaz links to Saudi

The prospect of Diaz departing Anfield for Saudi Arabia was first revealed by trusted journalist Ben Jacobs, while writing for TEAMtalk, back in February.

At the time, Jacobs revealed the Colombian’s entourage had already been contacted by four possible destinations in the Gulf State, though at the time he wrote that the general consensus from within the SPL was that the Reds were unwilling to sell the player at the time.

Since then, though, there has clearly been something of a major shift from both Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes. And the prospect of almost doubling their money on a player who turns 29 next season and whose deal has just two years left to run appears to be of growing appeal at Anfield.

Furthermore, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has confirmed that the winger is also emerging as a potential summer target for Arsenal, who are keeping tabs on his situation and could yet explore a potential deal if a move for their top target Nico Williams fails to come to fruition.

As recently confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, though, the prospect of Diaz leaving Anfield this summer cannot be discounted.

“My information at the moment is that there is nothing advanced or concrete in terms of new contract talks at Liverpool,” Romano told the Daily Briefing.

“My information is that already from January, there was some interest from the Saudi Pro League, with clubs approaching Diaz.

“He wanted to stay at the club and Liverpool didn’t want to change the squad at that moment, so nothing happened.

Confirming widespread interest in the 101-goal attacker, Romano continued: “There is already interest from several clubs around Europe in Diaz and also abroad. There’s interest from Saudi, as mentioned, but he’s also appreciated by some people at Barcelona.”

