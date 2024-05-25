Barcelona eager to welcome departing Liverpool star for Hansi Flick reunion in new role

Released Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is believed to be sought after by Barcelona because he meets two key criteria for the club should they appoint former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick as their next manager.

Barcelona are seeking out veteran players who can speak both Spanish and German who will act as a link to the squad for Flick.

Thiago will have to compete with players outside of his preferred position for this key squad role though with former Barcelona centre-back Marc Bartra and long-time Bayern Munich hardman Javi Martínez also considered capable of doing this job.

According to reports coming out of Spain the selected player would be groomed to assume the role of technical secretary to the club’s Sporting Director Deco.

This player would be asked to slot into the squad and help to maintain a harmonious dressing room, first as a squad member before transitioning to a non-playing role.

Thiago deal could hit a snag

Thiago was said to have been the first player they contacted for the role as he enjoyed a very good working relationship with Flick during his time at Bayern.

However the difficulty might be that Thiago isn’t keen on ending his playing career in the short term as he is now 33-years-old – though he does speak Spanish, German and Italian for good measure.

Thiago has been released as his four-year deal with Liverpool has run its course but he wants to continue his time as a player with Girona in LaLiga and two Premier League clubs said to be keen on handing him a contract.

Alternatively, Thiago might seek to maintain the kind of wages he commanded at Liverpool which he would likely only command by moving to Qatar, Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer.

Equally, Bartra is also 33 years old while Martinez is closer to retirement, but the 35-year-old hasn’t passed through the Barcelona system before which has created uncertainty among the club’s top brass according to AS.

Martinez has not been contacted by the club and is currently playing in Qatar where he has been since leaving Bayern in 2021.

The report also suggests that former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic might also be someone who could be interested in taking on a role on the technical team. The Croatian is currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia which suggests that he is just about ready to hang up his boots.

