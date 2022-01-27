Contract talks between Barcelona and Gavi have reportedly been pencilled in for February, putting suitors like Liverpool at risk of missing out.

Gavi’s emergence into the Barcelona first team has been one of the few bright spots for the Catalan club in recent months. He was promoted to senior training in the summer and has been gaining plenty of experience since.

The midfielder has managed 17 La Liga appearances so far, including 14 starts. He also played in all their Champions League group matches, starting four of them.

Not 18 until August, the starlet could have a very bright future ahead of him. As such, Barcelona do not want to lose him.

Gavi is only under contract until 2023. Therefore, it will be important for Barcelona to negotiate a new deal for him soon.

And that is exactly what they are intending to do. As per Diario Sport, Barcelona have now set a date in February to work on Gavi’s renewal.

While the winter transfer window remains open, the club want to prioritise other dealings. Once it closes, though, they can turn their attention to Gavi.

There is a willingness on both sides to continue together. But Barcelona cannot wait around forever and will therefore take the next steps next month.

Ousmane Dembele Barcelona saga not over yet Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona have opened fresh contract talks as Chelsea and PSG interested in France winger

Should all go to plan from their perspective, it would be a blow to the likes of Liverpool. The Premier League side are one of many to have been weighing up a move for the teenager.

A report earlier this month said Jurgen Klopp wanted Liverpool to buy Gavi, tempting him with a contract worth 50 times more than what he earns in Catalonia.

Indeed, the financial aspect of Gavi’s new contract is likely to be the main stumbling block in the early stages of negotiations with Barcelona. Their issues in that regard are well-known.

But they will now be hoping to settle on an agreement once any late transfer business is out of the way.

Gavi teammate snubs Barcelona offer

Gavi is not the only player Barcelona are trying to extend the contract of ahead of a 2023 expiry date. The same goes for defender Ronald Araujo.

The 22-year-old has developed into one of Barca’s top defenders since earning a promotion from the club’s B team back in 2019. Indeed, he has overtaken experienced stars Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti to become Gerard Pique’s partner.

However, the club and player are no closer to agreeing on fresh terms.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Araujo has turned down the Catalan giants’ opening offer. That is following talks between the club and his agent last week.

It’s claimed that although the offer was quickly rejected, talks remain ‘amicable’. To that end, more negotiations are likely in the coming months.

However, news over the uncertainty has given both Manchester United and Chelsea hope that they could land Araujo.

There does, however, remain the possibility that Araujo will stay put. Indeed, sporting director Mateu Alemany has made his new contract a ‘priority’.

And given Barca’s current financial perils, tying down young talent is imperative to their future as a club.

READ MORE: Transformative Frenkie de Jong transfer would trigger departure of brilliant Chelsea star