Liverpool winger target Adama Traore is an option for new Barcelona boss Xavi, according to reports.

Traore looks set to leave Wolves in 2022 as talks over a new contract have failed to reach a conclusion. The Spain international wants a significant pay rise, which Bruno Lage’s side are unwilling to meet.

Traore has been a top player for Wolves in recent years but has dipped in form amid the contract debacle. Lage has given him less starts in the Premier League, suggesting that an exit could be on the cards.

90Min now provide a big update on the pacy player’s future. They write that Wolves are ready to end the saga by selling Traore in the January transfer window.

Such a departure would give them the necessary funds to improve multiple positions.

Barcelona, now managed by club legend Xavi, are ready to pounce. 90Min write that the new boss has already discussed Traore with the club’s board of directors.

He desperately needs a new winger after Ousmane Dembele’s latest injury – and Traore could be just the man for the job.

The star spent most of his formative years in the Barcelona academy. He reached the B team before being sold to Aston Villa six years ago.

The report is mixed news for Liverpool. They now have the green light to pursue Traore, a long-term target, but could lose out to Xavi and Barcelona.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan. He has earmarked Traore as a potential successor for either Mo Salah or Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Tottenham were keeping tabs on Traore earlier this year, following his starring display against them in August. Spurs ran out 1-0 winners but Traore’s pace and power caused problems for Japhet Tanganga all game long.

Antonio Conte’s arrival in November means they are now pursuing alternative wingers.

Liverpool provide update on injured ace

Meanwhile, Liverpool have provided fans with an update on Harvey Elliott’s fitness.

The teenager forced his way into Klopp’s team before suffering a horror injury against Leeds in September.

A post on the club’s official Instragam showed Elliott running at their AXA Training Centre. It was captioned, ‘things you love to see’.

Elliott will be out until after the new year but could make his return before the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

