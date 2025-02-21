The representatives of Liverpool star Luis Diaz have denied claims that the winger has been offered to Barcelona, though the LaLiga giants’ long-standing interest in the player has been confirmed with a source telling sporting director Richard Hughes exactly how to prevent a painful exit.

The Colombian has proved an astute signing by Liverpool since his arrival in January 2022, playing a role in 53 goals for Liverpool (37 scored, 16 assists) in 134 appearances for the club – giving him a contribution every 2.528 appearances. And while not on the same levels as Mo Salah, for example, the Colombian has been in rich form this season, and his ability to play across the frontline has proved invaluable to Arne Slot and his title charge.

Having signed a five-and-a-half-year deal upon his arrival at Anfield from FC Porto, Diaz remains on the same contract in which he first signed upon joining the Reds.

And given the uncertainty around both Salah and another Liverpool frontman, Darwin Nunez, it is easy to understand why the Reds are so keen to negotiate a new deal to extend the 28-year-old’s stay.

Were he to depart Anfield, though, there are no shortage of suitors for the 61-times capped star, with Barcelona understood to have a long-standing interest in securing his services.

Regularly linked with a move to the Blaugrana, their interest in signing him has now been confirmed by well-respected Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, though as he revealed on X, there is an insistence that Diaz’s representatives have not offered the star to the LaLiga giants.

‘From Luis Diaz’s circle (28), they deny that the Colombian has been offered to Barcelona, they confirm that they have dialogued due to the interest of the ‘culés’ since 2023.’

Explaining how a transfer is possible, Sierra added: ‘His future will depend on his renewal (or not) with Liverpool’ – suggesting that a failure to agree fresh terms with the player could yet lead to his sale’.

The post was also shared by trusted Liverpool reporter Paul Joyce, suggesting there are some truths in the report.

The update around Diaz’s situation comes in the same week that Liverpool have once again been linked with moves for both Ademola Lookman and Anthony Gordon as would-be reinforcements on Merseyside.

Luis Diaz’s stance on new Liverpool deal

It’s easy to understand why Liverpool will be keeping an eye on would-be attacking additions this summer, especially in light of Salah’s ongoing contract negotiations and with the Egyptian star currently free to leave Anfield at the season’s end.

As a result, the potential departure of Diaz this summer looks unlikely at this stage, with the player proving popular under Slot and proving himself a trusted member of the side to the Dutchman.

It’s also understood that Diaz himself is keen to negotiate a new deal at Anfield, with a report earlier this week claiming the winger’s camp have informed club officials that the 28-year-old wants a new deal sorting as a matter of urgency.

The player would also be looking for a significant salary rise on his current £55,000 a week agreement.

Despite that, and while Diaz is more than willing to sign on the dotted line, the report claims Liverpool ‘won’t be rushed into finalising new terms.’ For the time being, it’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah who are taking priority.

Nonetheless, club officials are intent on extending his stay and are said to be open to discussing a new deal with Diaz and his agent when the time is right.

Liverpool, though, will of course be aware that they cannot land themselves in a similar position as they do right now with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

Latest Liverpool news: Lowball Salah offer; interest in Brighton star

Meanwhile, the Reds’ prospects of keeping Salah appear to have suffered a big blow after an Egyptian source revealed Liverpool are still to make an improved contract offer to the player after their initial lowball renewal proposal to the 32-year-old was rejected.

Explaining what the offer was worth – and why Salah is right to use the media to try and secure a better deal – the update does not reflect too well on FSG if proved correct.

Elsewhere, amid our understanding that Slot will be afforded a staggering £200m transfer warchest this summer to strengthen his squad, the Reds are being linked with a move for a talented Brighton schemer as the first of FIVE possible summer signings.

One of those areas that Slot will focus on strengthening this summer is seemingly up front, and a recent report claims the Reds could look to tempt Newcastle to sell Alexander Isak by offering the Magpies a big-name star as part of a lucrative swap deal.

