Barcelona are in talks to sign a regular Liverpool starter and aim to advance in negotiations over the coming days, and why this is BAD news for Manchester United has been revealed.

The Spanish giants already possess one of the most fearsome front threes in world football, with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal firing them to a domestic treble this season.

However, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is determined to add a versatile forward who can play both on the wings and up front to his ranks.

In an interview with Catalan radio station RAC 1, Barcelona director Deco was asked about his key transfer targets. He replied: “We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players.

“Out of respect, talking about players who are under contract with other clubs is complicated. When we go to the market, there are names we know that could improve the team.”

Diaz and Rashford are both at ease operating on the left wing or in the striker position. Rashford has shone during a loan spell with Aston Villa, while Diaz has started 27 of Liverpool’s 37 Premier League matches in their title-winning campaign.

But according to a fresh update from journalist Uriel Lugt, it’s Diaz and not Rashford who Barcelona are advancing on.

“Barcelona is going after Luis Díaz,” declared the reporter on X. “Talks are already underway between the parties, and in the coming days they will see if it’s possible to make progress.

“The discussions are ongoing, and there is real interest. The footballer is willing to leave Liverpool.”

Luis Diaz to Barcelona is bad news for Man Utd

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has consistently claimed there are strong possibilities for Diaz to leave Liverpool this summer.

The Reds are by no means unhappy with the player, with the issue instead laying in his contract.

Diaz is still on the terms he agreed upon joining from FC Porto three-and-a-half years ago. He pockets just £55,000-a-week which is a sum well below what you’d expect a regular starter at the Premier League champions to earn.

The winger has also produced his most productive campaign to date having notched 25 goal contributions (17 goals, eight assists) across all competitions.

Diaz and his camp are angling for a new and improved contract and there is willingness from Liverpool’s end to serve up a bumper pay rise as part of an extension.

Nonetheless, if Liverpool and Diaz cannot find common ground in contract talks, the Colombian’s next step could be a switch to Barcelona.

That would be bad news for Man Utd given it would rule the Spanish giant out of the running to sign Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is available for sale and having missed out on the riches than come with Champions League qualification, Man Utd are desperate to sell.

Aston Villa hold an option to buy worth £40m, though are yet to make a decision on whether to trigger it. Even if they do, they must still agree personal terms with Rashford who prefers signing with Barcelona anyway.

Rashford’s sale is vitally important for Man Utd given his status as a homegrown player. The proceeds from those types of sales are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

But if Villa neglect their option and Barcelona sign Diaz instead of Rashford, Man Utd must explore other sale opportunities for a player they’d ideally offload as quickly as possible.

