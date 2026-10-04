Barcelona midfielder can join Liverpool as decision made on Nott’m Forest man doing the same

Liverpool will be able to make a top signing under one condition

A Barcelona midfielder can leave for Liverpool under one condition, while a decision has been made on a Nottingham Forest man doing the same.

The Reds have a number of high-profile midfielders on their radar. It’s been felt for a while like something is missing from the midfield and they’re looking to rectify that.

Premier League stars such as Alex Scott and Adam Wharton are mentioned in regards to Liverpool, as is Barcelona’s Marc Bernal.

Marc Bernal can leave under one condition

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus reports that Liverpool’s interest could come to something if Bernal can’t convince Hansi Flick that he should be playing consistently.

He wrote: ‘Marc Bernal is attracting attention from several clubs: Liverpool and Atletico de Madrid are following him closely, with Simeone and Iraola as absolute admirers of his profile.

‘The player wants to convince Flick, but in June his playing time will be evaluated.

‘With the presence of untouchables like Pedri, Gavi, [Frenkie] de Jong, and Rodri, Bernal is not the coach’s first option.

‘If he’s not satisfied with his role, a permanent transfer is highly likely, not just a loan.

‘Barca doesn’t want to sell him, unless the player himself asks to leave.’

READ MORE: Argentine media react to Alexis Mac Allister display v Burkina Faso as Liverpool reach new contract decision

Nottingham Forest raid tough

Liverpool have been told that raiding Nottingham Forest for centre-back Murillo could be tough given he’s just signed a new deal, though it isn’t stopping their interest in him.

Insider Pete O’Rourke said: “Murillo has been a previous target for Manchester United because of how well he’s done for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

“It’ll be a really difficult deal to do because he only signed a new long-term deal last May to keep him at the City Ground until 2030.

“There will be a lot of competition for his services as well, Chelsea are long-term admirers of Murillo and they could be tempted to make a move if he becomes available.

“Liverpool have been linked with him as well in the past and they could reignite that interest because of their issues at centre-back as well.

“I can’t see anything happening in January due to Forest not needing the money, and they have put a huge price tag on Murillo’s head because of his contract situation.

“Nothing’s going to happen until the summer, and we’ll see what other clubs are maybe interested in Murillo then as well.”

Real Madrid join Alex Scott pursuit

Liverpool are one of the clubs in pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who has just started his international career with England.

The Reds’ interest, TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey has learned, is significant.

With that said, Chelsea remain in the lead for the Cherries man, while Real Madrid are considering going after him.

Per sources, they have watched Scott in action of late, including for England in their 7-0 victory over Croatia.

During that game, England bossed the centre of the park against a midfield including former Real Madrid icon Luka Modric, and that certainly can’t hurt Scott’s chances of making a move to Los Blancos.

But with Liverpool and Chelsea also in the mix, the 23-year-old could make a big move to one of a number of huge clubs. Bournemouth don’t yet want to entertain his sale, though.